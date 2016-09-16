Spirit of Freedom, salute to veterans lands again in Wise

The Spirit of Freedom is a classic C-54 four-prop cargo plane like the kind used to shatter the post World War II Soviet blockade of Berlin in the late 1940s. The Berlin Airlift (June 24, 1948-May 12, 1949), perhaps the true opening showdown of the Cold War era between the U.S. and the USSR, flew around-the-clock deliveries of food and other supplies to Berliners and made the Soviets finally blink and back off.

Let Freedom Ring is Lonesome Pine Airport’s annual salute to veterans, with classic warbirds as a backdrop and legacy for the public to admire and local school kids to ogle and learn some history. This year’s salute to veterans will include a special nod to Vietnam veterans, with a presidential proclamation and special VN pin provided for all Vietnam vets who attend Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremonies.

The airport was mostly all for the school kids on Thursday, and again on Friday, as busloads arrived for tours of the C-54 and an L-29 Delfin, a Czech word for dolphin. It’s not many people who can say they privately own a Soviet warbird, but Tony “Flush” Royal can, and he was happy to show it off to gangs of eager students on Thursday.

Royal said his L-29 jet was a dual purpose aircraft once used to train Mig-15 and Mig-17 pilots. The plane’s wing tanks could be dropped to add real armaments such as rocket launch tubes, machine gun pods, or 100 kilogram bombs to engage in combat situations if need be.

“It’s a blast to fly,” Royal said of his nimble little former commie jet, “except in summertime. If it’s 80 degrees here on the ground, it can feel like 180 degrees in the cockpit. There have been times I thought I might get heatstroke.”

Student groups found at the airport on Thursday morning included Ridgeview Middle School eighth-graders and Sand Lick Elementary third-graders. Both schools are in Dickenson County — Ridgeview Middle in Clintwood and Sand Lick Elementary near Haysi.

The annual warbird show and salute to veterans is just one of those educational excursions where teachers don’t have to do much to keep the attention of their students on the lesson plan. Ridgeview Middle eighth-grade teachers Ashley Hill, Shenna Edwards and Tim Carty could pretty much stand back and let the Spirit of Freedom flight crew and Royal take charge, although the aircraft themselves seize the rapt attention of youth of all ages.

“It’s a good history lesson for them,” said Hill. “And to see the airplanes, and touch them and (in the case of the C-54) get inside one, you can just see how they’ve become very interested in actual things used in history.”

Carty said history, science, social studies and even vocational educational applications are there for the teaching for the youngsters when considering propulsion, mechanics, physics, aerodynamics and all else that makes manned flight possible.

Let Freedom Ring is open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and opens at 9 a.m. Saturday. Besides the 10 a.m. special salute to Vietnam veterans on Saturday, the C-54 Spirit of Freedom will reprise a very special part of the Berlin Airlift legacy known as the Candy Drop.

While flying their supply missions into Berlin, C-54 crews fashioned tiny parachutes out of handkerchiefs or handkerchief-size bits of cloth, with candy bars and gum and other treats affixed. The treats were dropped out of the aircraft while flying low on landing approach, to the delight of the children of Berlin who got an extra sweet taste of freedom, USA style.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Spirit of Freedom will do a few low flyovers of the arport with the tiny parachutes bearing treats providing a salute of their own to a sparkling legacy of 1950s free world aircrews that included British flyers and aircraft taking part in the Berlin Airlift as well.