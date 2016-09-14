SUV flips in T-bone collision with dump truck on Stone

The wreck occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation by Kingsport police has revealed a Chevrolet HHR was on the exit ramp from Lynn Garden Drive and attempting to turn left onto eastbound Stone Drive. While doing so, the Chevrolet was struck in the driver's side door by a commercial dump truck that was traveling west on Stone.

The SUV came to rest on its roof against a utility pole on the corner, where emergency responders spent approximately 30 minutes cutting two occupants out of the vehicle. They were both transported by EMS to the hospital. Their conditions are currently not known.

At 9:15 a.m. police were continuing to investigate the incident and take statements. An investigation is continuing with charges pending.

Check back with TimesNews.net for additional information as it becomes available.

Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Sullivan County EMS and Kingsport Police responded to the scene.