Rogersville BMA shoots down proposal to revise personnel policy

ROGERSVILLE - A new Rogersville City Recorder is expected to be chosen by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Oct. 4, although one board member said Tuesday he believes the city's personnel policy should be revised first.

Monday evening the board interviewed six of the seven finalists it had selected from the 17 applicants to replace long time recorder Bill Lyons, who retired earlier this year.

The seventh applicant, interim city recorder Linda Winegar, was excluded from the interview because the advertisement for the job, as well as the city's personnel policy, states that a college degree is required.

On Tuesday Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick told the board he believes many aspects of the city's personnel policy are outdated and should be revised.

"We're not in compliance with a lot of things in our policy, whether it be descriptions, salaries, etc., we're not in compliance," Kirkpatrick told the board. "We're not following what we set to go by, which is policies, procedures and protocol. I feel we need to update our policy manual."

Kirkpatrick also recommended re-advertising the city recorder position for applicants after the policy and job description have been revised.

City attorney Bill Phillips noted that if the board amends the personnel policy, it would require an ordinance that takes three readings for approval.

"The personnel policy provides that you can, as a Board of Mayor and Aldermen, update the salaries, and that type of thing, on occasion," Phillips said. "I know it was done on one or two occasions. But, to actually change the personnel policy you'll have to pass it on three readings."

Kirkpatrick's motion to update the personnel policy and then re-advertise for city recorder applications was defeated 2-4 with Kirkpatrick and Mark DeWitte in favor and Eloise Edwards, Bill Henderson, Kevin Hartness and Jimmy Bible opposed.

“I think if you start picking and choosing what policy you're going to do and which ones you're not going to do, you're going to get in trouble,” Kirkpatrick said.

Winegar was named interim recorder in June when Lyons retired after 41 years of service.

Despite her lack of a college degree, Winegar has a Municipal Finance Officer certification from M-TAS. She was a clerk in Rogersville City Hall from 1987 until 2011 when she became deputy recorder.

The personnel policy also states that the maximum salary for the city recorder position is $35,000, yet was being paid more than $65,000.

The Oct. 4 special called meeting to pick a new City Recorder begins at 6 p.m. At City Hall.

The six finalists include:

• Mary Ellen Elkins, of Rogersville, is the business manager at the U-Save Pharmacy in Rogersville.

• Daniel A. Estes, of Talbott, is an attorney, former Jefferson County commissioner and currently employed by the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.

• Steven Brock Gladson, of Rogersville, is a substation construction electrician with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

• Jess Helton, of Johnson City, is area coordinator of West Campus at East Tennessee State University.

• Glenn D. Hutchens Jr., of Rogersville, is a longtime local banker.

• David L. Myers, of Rogersville, is employed as an independent contract cargo van driver for FedEx Custom Critical.