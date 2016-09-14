Kingsport Theatre Guild will present 'Look To The Stars'

“Look To The Stars” was the winner of KTG’s 2015 Playwriting Competition and was written by Sam Lamon, who appeared on stage at KTG many times when he was younger and is currently enrolled at Emory & Henry.

“Look To The Stars” is a comedic drama that follows six individuals as they drift in and out of each others' lives over the course of a year and the relationships they form.

This show is unique because it has not been published yet and is not available to other theaters. It also stars some first-time actors in TV personalities Jon Hamlin and Karen Elkins from the local Fit4Life TV show. Rounding out the cast is East High theater teacher, Peggy Russell, making her way back to the stage after many years and theater veterans Michael Shaerin, Sean Read and Kaylie Andra.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at kingsporttheatre.org, at Shabby Allie's, 117 Shelby St., or by calling (423) 741-3282. Seating is very limited.