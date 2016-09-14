GPS leads police to alleged SUV thief

The burglary was initially reported Monday morning. According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Car Store of Kingsport, 2945 E. Stone Drive, at 9:30 a.m.

Employees relayed arriving to find a window had been broken out overnight. KPD records state an undetermined amount of cash and multiple office computer units were stolen. A 2011 Ford Edge was also missing from outside.

The GPS unit on the vehicle was activated, leading officers to find the car on Carolina Pottery Drive, just off Exit 66 of Interstate 81. Police said their suspect in the incident, Michael Martinez, 47, was still inside the SUV. He was apprehended without incident.

Martinez, who is listed in KPD records as being homeless, was arrested and charged with theft over $10,000 and burglary.