SCSO: Man shot while trying to retrieve stolen property

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says that the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Deputies responded to 417 Bishop Road to find David Hampton, 44, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hampton claimed that he had visited the home to reclaim stolen property, according to police. While trying to do so, Jeremy Catron, 33, of the residence, allegedly came at him with a gun and fired.

Catron was detained at the scene, while Hampton, of 3648 Sullivan Gardens Drive, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating circumstances surrounding the alleged theft, as well as the shooting. A police reports states there were a pair of witnesses to the latter. As of Tuesday morning, charges had yet to be filed in either incident.

However, police discovered that Catron had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was arrested and remains jailed on that charge at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.