Inmate get six years for vandalism after football game turned off TV

The incident occurred in the Hawkins County Jail on Jan. 11.

Michael Allen Greene, 32, of Bean Station, was serving a 10 year sentence in Hawkins County for assault and theft out of Grainger County.

In August of 2015 Greene was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on Hawkins County Jail officers.

As a result, Greene was being kept in his cell 23 hours per day, with only one hour out per day for recreation.

On Jan. 11 around 11 p.m., Greene was in the day room of C-Pod for his recreation time, watching the college football championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Greene reportedly wanted to watch the end of the game, which concluded with a wild fourth quarter in which Alabama outscored Clemson 24-14 to hang on for a 45-40 win.

However, it is Hawkins County Jail policy for lights and TVs to be turned off at 11 p.m.

While a jail officer was turning off the power and TVs, Greene asked the officer to turn the power back on for a moment so he could check his kiosk account.

But instead of checking his kiosk account, Greene reportedly climbed on a garbage can and tried to turn the TV back on.

The jail officer noticed this and turned the power off again.

Greene then became irate and dumped trash out of the can throughout C-Pod, throwing the trash can at the security cameras mounted on the wall at the entrance door of C-Pod,

Greene went to the areas in the pod where phones are mounted, pulled one of the bolted metal stools from the floor, and began striking the pod windows, as well as the entrance door.

On Aug. 31 Greene pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to vandalism over $10,000. Aside from the additional six year sentece, Greene was also ordered by Judge John Dugger to pay the HCSO $11,146 in restittion.

Other sentences handed down by Dugger on Aug. 31 were:

- Daniel Stephen Collins, 48, of Kingsport, who was sentenced to 9 years at 100 percent and fined $25,000 stemming from a Hawkins County Criiminal Court jury trial conviction on June 24 for aggravated sexual battery.

- Tyler Reece Denison, 20, who was sentenced to three years foor two counts of theft over $10,000.

- Robert Kenneth Greer, 45, who was sentenced to one year in jail followed seven years of probation, and fined $700 for burglary, auto burglary, and two counts of theft over $500.

- Mark Glen Williams, 45, 203 Grassy Creek Road, who was sentenced to eight years and fined $2,500 for initiating the process to manufacture meth and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

- Jonathan Jason Allen, 39, who was sentenced to two years for felony failure to appear.

- Allen Eugene Trent, 43, who was sentenced to two years and a day of community corrections and fined $2,750 for delivery of Schedule III narcotics and casal exchange.

- Phillipp Brian Manis, 50, who was sentenced to 120 days in jail, a year on probation, and fined $1,275 for DUI 3rd offense, driving on a revoked licese, oopen container, ad no insurance.