Hawkins ministry hopes warmer weather rejuvenates annual 'Toy Run'

In the past, the Hawkins County motorcycle Toy Run has always taken place the first Saturday in November.

This year, however, ministry director Sheldon Livesay has moved the 15th annual motorcycle Toy Run ahead by six weeks to Sept. 24 in hopes that better weather will bring out more bikers.

In its heyday, Hawkins County’s Christmas for the Children Toy Run attracted 250-300 riders for a single-day event.

The event also raised more than $5,000 annually toward the ministry’s Christmas program, which costs more than $20,000 per year to meet the demand.

The Wheels of Faith Christian-based motorcycle club had sponsored the event, but the organization disbanded in 2010.

Since then, the event struggled and for the past two years hasn’t exceeded 50 riders or raised more than $1,000.

Christmas for the Children has been serving Hawkins County families in need since 1990, and in recent years has averaged about 1,000 children per year. The ministry also provides Christmas food boxes to more than 1,000 families every year.

“The last few years it’s been so cold that we’ve had very low attendance, which has really impacted the amount of Christmas we’ve been able to do,” Livesay said. “We’ve moved it up this year so it will be warmer. The Toy Run is such a critical part of kicking off our Christmas fundraiser, and we feel like we can promise again that we will take care of every child in need.”

One of the reasons the annual Toy Run became so popular was the scenic route through Goshen Valley.

This year, bikers will leave the Big Lots parking lot on Park Boulevard in Rogersville around 12:15 p.m. and take Highway 11-W to the Church Hill Shopping Center.

The Rogersville group will rendezvous with bikers congregating in Church Hill.

At 1 p.m., the combined group will travel back to Rogersville via Goshen Valley Road and Burem Road and arrive back at the Rogersville City Park around 2:30 p.m.

If you don’t have a motorcycle, you can still participate. Classic car owners can register for the post-Toy Run car show and party at the City Park beginning at noon.

When the bikers return to the park, there will be live music, food and door prize giveaways.

The cost to participate in the Toy Run is a recommended $10 contribution per person or a new, unwrapped toy, child’s clothing, new shoes or winter coat. Of course, exceeding the minimum required contribution will be appreciated.

“The Toy Run could make the difference in the success of Hawkins County’s Christmas this year and whether every child can be served this Christmas,” Livesay said.

For more information, contact Jennifer Kinsler at (423) 272-0772.