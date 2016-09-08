Local health officials surprised by antibacterial soap ban

Local health officials were surprised by the move.

"It’s very interesting this is coming about,” said Wendy Chartier, a family nurse practitioner with Wellmont Medical Associates. “There’s several other ingredients in the hand sanitizers and wipes that are of concern too. ...I’m kind of surprised such a common ingredient is of concern.”

The FDA banned 19 different chemicals in total and has given the soap industry one year to remove them from products, affecting approximately 40 percent of soap products. The most common chemicals were triclosan and triclocarban.

The same ingredients will remain in some consumer products, like Colgate Total. The FDA said the benefits of reducing plaque and gum disease outweigh the risks.

The ban only applies to consumer soaps and hand washes. The FDA is further investigating the safety of hand sanitizers and wipes, specifically three ingredients: alcohol, isopropyl alcohol and benzalkonium chloride.

Chartier did express concern the ban may have a negative effect on immunocompromised individuals, such as those receiving chemotherapy treatment. She said those patients have depended on antibacterial soaps.

Chartier said the constant use of these sanitizers could be causing harm, especially in children. She said using hand sanitizer could lead to sicker children later on.

“Their children don’t get exposed to normal bacteria,” she said. “Because they overuse the hand sanitizers that when the children get older and come into contact with bacteria they should be able to handle more appropriately, they tend to get more sick. Their immune system hasn’t been as well-tested as in normal encounters because everything has been wiped clean.”

Just because the antibacterial soaps will be sold without those ingredients, it does not mean people should stop washing their hands. Good hand washing leads to good hygiene.

Chartier said when washing hands that people need a good amount of soap and to use good friction. A good rule of thumb is to sing “Happy Birthday” in your head and by the end of the song, your hands should be good and clean.