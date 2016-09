Beverly “Jonette” Rose got into an altercation with her boyfriend at Almeda Apartments at 608 N. Roan St., police said.

Police charged Rose with one count of aggravated assault. The press release did not specify what Rose used to stab her boyfriend with.

Shortly after the stabbing, Johnson City Police Department Capt. Matt Howell told the Johnson City Press investigators were interviewing a woman who may have a connection with the stabbing.

Read more at the Johnson City Press.