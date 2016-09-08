DUI suspect spurs chase by cussing cop

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 3

When police responded to an alleged burglary in progress at a Rogersville home, the resident "took off running laps around the house." When he finally stopped and was questioned, he claimed that several people were underneath the home and attempting to "break-in through the floor." No signs of forced entry were observed, while the resident advised he had taken four hits of meth. He was then arrested for public intoxication.

Kingsport Police Department

Aug. 30

Theft was alleged against a recently fired clerk at a city gas station. She had reportedly been "scratching lottery tickets without paying for them."

Sept. 7

An officer responded to Charles Street "in reference to man talking to a tree." The suspect was found to be "making erratic movements for no legitimate purpose," and holding a piece of pavement. The chunk of asphalt, he told police, "was for whittling." After stating that he had taken Subutex, he was arrested for public intoxication.

Complaints were received about individuals blocking a side of the public library on Broad Street. An officer responded to find eight people sitting and lying in the area. One had his cell phone plugged into and AC receptacle, with the cord across a sidewalk. When asked to unplug it so it wouldn't block the walkway, the man "started cussing an yelling at police." Due to his continuing disruption and foul language, while small children were in an adjacent park, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A vehicle pulled beside a marked squad car at a Memorial Boulevard gas station, with the driver exiting and motioning as if he wanted to speak with the officer. The "dirty and disheveled" man yelled, "Oh (expletive) you, I don't have anything to say to you," then jumped back in his Chrysler and drove away. Believing he was on narcotics, the officer followed and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to flee while, "shaking his arm out the window in an aggressive manner." Due to it being 8 a.m., the pursuit was terminated for public safety. The car was soon located in the front yard of a home, with the driver's door open and engine still running. Through a window, the suspect yelled for police to "get off my property," but he was eventually convinced to exit the residence. He was then arrested for DUI and evading arrest. A family member suspected that he was on drugs. Fighting with police as he was taken into custody prompted an additional charge of resisting police.