Couple nabbed at Church Hill restaurant with meth lab parts, pills in car

Church Hill Police Department Chief Mark Johnson said the nature of the disturbance was never specified.

But the disturbance was attributed to the couple, who were identified as Ronald Adam Hart, 29, of Meadowview, Va., and Teresa Winters, 43, of Damascus, Va.

Upon their arrival, officers Dustin Dean and Ethan Calhoun reportedly observed Winters awake in the passenger seat and Hart slumped over the steering wheel.

Hart reportedly appeared to be attempting to conceal something once he was awoken.

Hart allegedly admitted he had Suboxone, which Calhoun located along with a baggy containing several shards of a clear, rock-like substance believed to be the potent ice type of meth.

Hart also allegedly admitted there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Upon conducting a search, officers reportedly located several items consistent with manufacturing meth.

At that time officers notified CHPD Narcotics Detective Ethan Mays.

“I responded to the scene and began searching the vehicle,” Mays said. “In the vehicle, I located a Mason jar with residue inside, several coffee filters with meth residue, a blister pack containing pseudoephedrine, and Coleman lantern fuel. Other items located included syringes, torches commonly used to smoke meth, small bags for resale purposes, and scales.”

Winters initially gave a false name.

Police later discovered that she is wanted in several surrounding counties.

“Ms. Winters was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of meth and admitted that some of the items related to manufacturing meth were hers,” Mays said. “Ms. Winters and Mr. Hart were both found to be in possession of several Suboxone tablets. Additionally, Mr. Hart was found to be in possession of what was identified as trazodone, a legend drug.”

Both were charged with possession of meth, promotion to manufacture meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule III narcotics.

Winters was additionally charged with criminal impersonation; Hart was charged with possession of legend drugs.