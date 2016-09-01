Government offices closed for Labor Day 

Kingsport Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday but park areas including the Splashpad will be open.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

Bays Mountain Park will be open regular operating hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The carousel will be closed Monday and Tuesday (regular days closed).

The Renaissance Center will be closed to rentals Monday.

The Kingsport Senior Center will be closed Saturday and Monday.

The Kingsport Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The Kingsport Area Transit Service will be closed Monday.

All Sullivan County offices will be closed Monday.

Sullivan County library branches will be closed Monday.

Waste Management residential and commercial pickup will be delayed one day. Republic Services routes will also be delayed one day.

Hawkins County offices and convenience centers will be closed Monday.

Rogersville city offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash collection routes will be picked up Tuesday. Please have trash out before 7 a.m.

The Stamps Library in Rogersville will be closed Monday.

Surgoinsville offices will be closed Monday. Trash routes will be collected one day late.

Mount Carmel offices will be closed Monday. Trash collection routes will not be affected.

Church Hill offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash routes will be collected along with Tuesday’s routes.

Johnson City offices will be closed Monday. Garbage and recycling routes will be on a normal schedule.

Washington County offices will be closed Monday.

In Virginia, Scott County offices will be closed Monday.

Gate City offices will be closed Monday. Garbage routes will be collected one day late.

Wise County offices will be closed Monday.

Big Stone Gap offices will be closed Monday. Trash routes will be picked up on a normal schedule.

Norton offices will be closed Monday. Regular trash pickups are scheduled. Residents are asked to have garbage to the curb by 8 a.m. Recycling will be collected Tuesday.

Wise offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s and Tuesday’s trash routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Coeburn offices will be closed Monday. There will be no change to garbage collection.

Appalachia offices will be closed Monday. Trash routes will be collected on a regular schedule.

Lee County offices will be closed Monday.

Jonesville offices will be closed Monday. Garbage collection routes will not be affected.

Pennington Gap offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s garbage routes will be picked up Tuesday.