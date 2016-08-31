Sullivan election official addresses computer security, new online registration law

According to that AP report, the FBI did not identify the states involved but described a "compromise" of one elections board website and "attempted intrusion activities" in another state's system. The AP also reported state election websites in Illinois and Arizona each had hack-related shutdowns earlier this summer and in both those cases, the portion of the websites affected involved online voter registration.

Tennessee does not have online voter registration. But it will beginning next year, thanks to passage of a new law earlier this year by the Tennessee General Assembly, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said Tuesday.

The Times-News contacted Booher to ask about computer-related security at the local level.

"It is my understanding that the recent concern regarding hacking of voting systems relates to voter registration databases and not voting machines," Booher said. "In Sullivan County, we use two entirely separate systems for voting machines and the voter registration database. The voting machines are never connected to the Internet and do not even have the capability of doing so; therefore, they are not vulnerable to hacking."

Booher said the Sullivan County Election Commission's Internet security hardware and protocols for the computers that are connected to the Internet were all updated just last year.

"However, any computer system that is connected to the Internet is vulnerable to hacking, one need only reference all of the financial, medical, and government systems which have the highest level of security available that have been hacked to realize this," Booher said. "With that being said, we take the security of every step of the election process very seriously and have both onsite and offsite backups, as well as a physical hard copy of every individual registration record."

Booher said the law that passed earlier this year will put in place a statewide online voter registration system, which will interface with the Tennessee Department of Safety.

"Only those that have a file with them can register online, which is intended to prevent fraud," Booher said. "Online registration will be an option for registration after July 1, 2017, however, in order to be eligible to register online a person must have a record (i.e. driver's license or gun permit) with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security. If they do not have a record, they will not be eligible to register online. The current practice of registering by mail or in person will continue, online registration will provide an additional method of registration that is more convenient for those that are eligible."

The last day to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 presidential election is Oct. 11.

Based on the high interest in the presidential race between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump — as evidenced by a steady stream of people showing up at the county election office seeking to register, check their registration, or inquire about absentee ballots and early voting — Booher said he projects high voter turnout in November.

So, as in the past, Booher said he and the election commission strongly encourage voters to take advantage of early voting and, if eligible, absentee-by-mail voting.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 and end Nov. 3 at Sullivan County’s three early voting locations: The Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive); The National Guard Armory in Bristol (611 Bluff City Highway); and the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville (3258 Highway 126, Suite 103).

During early voting, registered Sullivan County voters may cast their ballot at any of those three locations. On Election Day, however, all voters must go to their assigned precincts. This has been a point of confusion for some voters over the years. For example, during Aug. 4 balloting, several dozen voters showed up at the Civic Auditorium instead of their assigned precinct, Booher said.

To help answer public demand for information on registration, absentee ballot requests and early voting for the November election, Booher updated the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website earlier this month, adding links for visitors to click for details.

The first date that has drawn increased local interest was Aug.10 — the first day for those eligible for absentee-by-mail voting to request a ballot. The last day to request one is Nov. 1.

Registered voters are eligible to request an absentee-by-mail ballot if they meet one of the following criteria:

• Being 60 or more years old.

• Will be outside Sullivan County and do not expect to return during the early voting period or before the polls close on Election Day. (If this is your reason, you must give an address outside of Sullivan County to mail the ballot if you are under age 60).

• Hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at my polling place to vote.

• Are the caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or physically disabled person.

• Are a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside Sullivan County.

• Reside in a licensed facility, outside Sullivan County, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care.

• Are a candidate for office in the election for which applying to vote absentee by mail.

• Will be observing a religious holiday that prevents voting during early voting or on Election Day.

• Will be serving as an election official or a member or employee of the election commission on Election Day.

• Expect to be unable to appear during the early voting period or at the polling place on Election Day due to performing jury duty in state or federal court.

• Have a disability and the assigned polling place is inaccessible.

• Have a commercial driver’s license (CDL) or are the spouse of a person with a CDL and will be out of the county during early voting and Election Day, and have no out-of-the-county address to receive mail during this time. (Must provide CDL number if using this reason to make request.)

Booher has provided an online link for a printable absentee-by-mail request form.

If you are not registered to vote, you must register in person in order to cast an absentee-by-mail ballot — new voters who mail in a voter registration must appear at the polls in person the first time they vote.

Booher has provided an online link for a printable voter registration application.

If you don’t know whether you are registered or do not know your precinct, you may look up your registration online.

The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 state general and U.S. presidential election is Oct. 11, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.

For more information, including a link to a list of answers for frequently asked questions, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org.