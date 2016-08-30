Tourism's contribution to local, state economies continued to grow in 2015

How does that break down as far as the impact on Sullivan County and its residents?

According to the report released by Triplett’s offfice, citing the U.S. Travel Association as its source, that $356.5-plus million translated into: $93.04 million in local payrolls; 3,140 local jobs; $9.92 million in local tax receipts; and $19.69 million in state tax receipts.

In 2014, tourism in Sullivan County created $9.27 million in local tax revenue — and $17.91 million in state tax revenue.

Sullivan County was ranked seventh out of Tennessee’s 95 counties in tourism’s economic impact in 2014 — and kept that rank in 2015, according to the report.

That influx of money from visitors in 2014 equaled $410.32 less in local and state taxes for each and every household in Sullivan County, according to multiple speakers at a Heritage Tourism Summit hosted in June by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.

“That’s a tremendous impact,” Triplett said in a videotaped interview after that summit at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. “Not only to this county and the state, but to the citizens. They pay less property taxes because of that.”

According to the 2015 report released Tuesday:

• The economic impact of travel on Tennessee in 2015 totaled $18.4 billion in travel expenditures, a 3.7 increase over 2014 and higher than the national growth of 2.1 percent.

• Statewide, travel supported 157,400 jobs, a 2.9 increase over 2014 and higher than the national growth of 1.9 percent in travel-related employment.

• Statewide, travel supported $3.6 billion in payrolls, a 6.1 percent increase over 2014 and higher than the 4.5 percent national growth of travel-related payrolls.

• Statewide, travel-related spending contributed $1.6 billion to state and local tax revenues, a 7 percent increase over 2014 and higher than the 4.5 percent growth of travel-related state and local revenues.

• Of Tennessee’s 95 counties, 86 had an increase in the economic impact of tourism in 2015, compared to 2014.

• Nineteen counties had an increase of more than $100 million.

• The top five counties had more than $1 billion each in economic impact: Davidson County, nearly $5.69 billion; Shelby County, nearly 3.2 billion; Sevier County, more than $2.03 billion; Hamilton County, more than $1.016 billion; and Knox County, nearly $1.015 billion. Williamson County ranked sixth, with nearly $410.7 million, followed by seventh-place Sullivan County’s more than $356.5 million. The seven counties held their place in rank from 2014.

• Sevier County swept all five categories of measurement in growth from 2014 to 2015: up 8.5 percent in total tourist spending; up 11.5 percent in travel-related payroll; up 7 percent in travel-related employment; up 14 percent in travel-related state tax receipts; and up 11 percent in travel-related local tax receipts.

Haslam and Triplett held a press conference Tuesday morning in front of a sculpture of Dolly Parton at the Sevier County Courthouse to announce the 2015 report’s release.

"It’s appropriate that today’s announcement takes place next to a statue of Sevier County’s own Dolly Parton, who graces the cover of this year’s Tennessee Vacation Guide,” Triplett was quoted as saying in a press release issued afterward. “Dolly’s music has played a major role in making Tennessee ‘The Soundtrack of America.’ People come to Tennessee for a variety of reasons including the music, but it’s the authenticity and Southern hospitality that our communities and partners deliver every day that keeps people coming back. The tourism industry’s continued economic impact growth is a result of visitor satisfaction.”

Tennessee is ranked in the Top 10 destinations in the U.S. for total travel, with more than 105 million in total visitation, a 3.9 percent increase over 2014, as reported by D.K. Shifflet & Associates, according to that release, and for the 10th consecutive year, tourism topped $1 billion in state and local sales tax revenue, reaching $1.6 billion, up 7 percent over 2014.

“The hard work of Tennessee’s tourism industry, strategically led by the Department of Tourist Development and the Tennessee Tourism Committee, continues to produce record results,” Haslam was quoted as saying in the release. “More travelers from around the world are visiting Tennessee each year, and the $1.6 billion in sales tax revenue and growth in jobs is good news for every Tennessean.”

The report’s figures for neighboring counties included:

• Travelers spent $37.27 million in Hawkins County in 2015, a drop of .01 percent from 2014. That $37.27 million translated into: $5.52 million in local payrolls; 240 local jobs; $2.09 million in local tax receipts; and $2.15 million in state tax receipts.

• Travelers spent $236.9 million in Washington County in 2015, a 6 percent increase over 2014. That $236.9 million translated into: $24.46 million in local payrolls; 1,670 local jobs; $5.6 million in local tax receipts; and $14.10 million in state tax receipts.

• Travelers spent $36.46 million in Carter County in 2015, a 4.4 percent increase over 2014. That $36.46 million translated into: $4.92 million in local payrolls; 190 local jobs; $2.32 million in local tax receipts; and $2.24 million in state tax receipts.

• Travelers spent $85.82 million in Greene County in 2015, a 2 percent increase over 2014. That $85.82 million translated into; $13.06 million in local payrolls; 560 local jobs; $2.33 million in local tax receipts; and $5.29 million in state tax receipts.