ARC grant to boost ASD food/jobs initiative

ASD is one of 29 recipients in an announcement of a total of $38.8 million in coal impacted communities grants announced Thursday in Huntington, W.Va. by the ARC, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and the feeral Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration.

For its part, ASD will act as the lead agency in conjunction with Athens, O. based Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet) to pass through much of the funding to local and regional partners.

The $1.5 million will support a Central Appalachian Food Enterprise Corridor, a five-state, 43-county collaboration to develop a coordinated foods distribution network throughout Central Appalachia that will connect established and emerging producers of whole produce, value added products and forest botanicals to wholesale markets in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

The ARC award will support planning, partner coordination and capacity building as well as production and processing equipment, supplies, and distribution and labor costs, and will be supported by matching funding from the Just Transition Fund and CoBank.

The initiative is for the corridor to act as a regional economic driver with the goal of creating 120 jobs, retaining 250 jobs, and creating 95 new businesses. The ARC award is part of the Obama administration's Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative that seeks to stimulate economic growth and opportunity in communities that have historically relied on the coal industry for economic stability.

ASD Executive Directory Kathlyn Terry, who participated in Thursday's event in Huntington, said her organiztsion is "so honored to receive this support. Our work began with a very local focus. But over the years we have seen that to truly help rural communities with such limited resources, we have to connect with regional partners."

Regional connections, she said, "help us expand access to markets and identify more ways for families to earn a living. I look forward to working with our project partners to help create livelihoods for Central Appalachians tht capitalize on the growing interest in local food and agriculture as an economic development driver."

ARC Co-Chair Earl F. Gohl said Appalachian communities "are actively engaged in creating diverse local economies that are resilient, sustainable and strong. Local leaders and entrepreneurs will use these investments to develop, direct and implement economic diversification initiatives that will have long lasting impact."

Since 1995 ASD has engaged its efforts of exploring new economic opportunties in more than 15 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. ASD (www.asdevelop.org) operates programs in sustainable agriculture/food systems development, sustainable forestry and food access.