State approves certificate of need for Gray methadone clinic

Zach Vance, NET News Service • Yesterday at 9:01 AM

Gray resident Danny Sells said Wednesday a state agency’s approval won’t end the battle over a proposed addiction treatment clinic in his community.

“I’ve specifically said that if this clinic is forced upon us, that we will not accept it in our community,” Sells said, noting the Citizens to Maintain Gray opposition group will continue to fight the plan.

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted 8-0 Wednesday to grant a certificate of need for Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University’s jointly operated addiction treatment clinic on Wednesday.

Sells said he was surprised only two questions were raised by board members before voting on the measure.

