Gate City man faces child porn charges in Kingsport

According to records at the city jail, Kevin L. Jones, 42, was booked into the facility on Wednesday night.

An investigation into Jones, of Ruritan Run Road in Gate City, was launched in mid-July.

KPD records state that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted investigators to child porn possibly being uploaded at a Kingsport residence. During subsequent interviews with individuals at that home, the residents consented to a search and a hard drive was seized for analysis.

It was also learned that Jones had been a visitor on multiple occasions, and he was tabbed as a suspect in downloading the images. Jones was interviewed at the Kingsport Police Department on Wednesday.

According to records, he admitted to downloading the child porn at the Kingsport residence, then transferring them to a computer at his Gate City home via thumb drive. Kingsport police say they had documented 45 images that Jones had uploaded depicting children between the ages of 4 and 10 "being sexually assaulted and posed in a manner of sexual gratification."

During his Wednesday interview, Jones allegedly stated that he actually had approximately 5,000 separate pieces of child porn.

Jones is charged with both sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation. During his arraignment his bond was set at $30,000. He is currently held in the Sullivan County jail in Blountville.