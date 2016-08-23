Update: Missing Kingsport woman located 'safe and sound'

Previous story:

Authorities are searching for a resident of a Kingsport group home who walked to a nearby store on Monday afternoon, but failed to return for her scheduled medication.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Sarah R. Allen, 37, was last seen by staff of the facility at 5:30 p.m. She left the supervised adult home on East Center Street after receiving permission to walk to the nearby M&M/USA Market, located at the corner of North Eastman Road.

Police say that Allen then missed her scheduled 8 p.m. medication dosage at the facility, and also failed to report for curfew two hours later. A press release adds that Allen is, "very punctual and always notifies the group home staff of her whereabouts, so this is very out of character for her."

Due to her disappearance and pre-existing medical issues — along with prescribed medication essential for her well-being — Allen is considered not only missing, but also endangered. Her information has been entered into the N.C.I.C. law enforcement database.

Allen is a white adult with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who spots her or who may know her current whereabouts is asked to contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. The KPD requests that anyone who sees her to please attempt to keep her in sight until officers arrive on scene and make contact.