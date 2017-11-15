Capture holiday magic with Symphony of the Mountains

During the holidays, you may find yourself stressing over shopping, preparing meals and hosting parties. But Kingsport’s Symphony of the Mountains has an excellent way for you to capture some holiday magic with family and friends.

Overflowing with festive carols and sacred holiday selections, the performances held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport and at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, are sure to help you escape from your hectic holiday schedule.

“It’s a crazy season filled with lots of activities,” explained Melissa Roberts, interim executive director, “so we want to provide a safe space where members of the community can come together for a peaceful and calm feeling as they enjoy musicians dedicated to perfection. We want people to remember precious memories from years gone by and to make new ones with those they love.”

One of the goals of Symphony of the Mountains is to build a strong community within our region. “We’re not a stuffy symphony,” Melissa explained.

“We’re here for everyone to enjoy. Come dressed in comfortable clothes, expect to be professionally entertained, and enjoy the moment with those around you. People who may not have anything in common can share the experience of a dynamic performance which works to make the community a better place for everyone,” Melissa continued.

With Cornelia Laemmli Orth at the helm, Symphony of the Mountains always presents a fresh and interesting season filled with concerts that carry the same theme. This year’s theme of “Fantastic Fate” balances both old and new selections, reminds concert goers of known pieces and introduces them to unknown works that combine for an excellent balance.

“Cornelia is always educating the community through music,” added Melissa. “She’s very warm and personable, enjoys sharing her love of music with the community, and strives to bring everyone together with a program like 'A Season to Believe.'”

The Women’s Symphony Committee will be hosting cookie and punch afterwards at no charge for those who attend this year’s holiday presentation. This group works diligently throughout the season to support different programs within the Symphony which serves to enhance each and every performance.

Performing with the fully professional orchestra and Voices of the Mountains Choral Group this year will be several special guests. These include 160 students from Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, 70 students from Academy of Strings, and soloist Noah Johnson, winner of the 2016 “Broadway Comes to Greeneville” competition.

“Noah has an incredible voice and is one of our up and coming local young talents,” Melissa said.

With toe-tapping sounds, a special visit from Santa, and even an indoor snow flurry, you can experience the magic of the season with your family and friends to set the tone for your holiday season.

Tickets will be available at the door, but Melissa encourages everyone to purchase their tickets early so that they can have the best seats for this magical journey through music.

To learn more, call (423) 392-8423. To purchase tickets online, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org.