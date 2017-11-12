Bands of America D-B band captures sixth place at BOA From staff reports INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competition marching band took sixth place overall in the Grand Nationals finals at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night. The band received a score of 92.725, recording its highest ever finish at the Bands of America competition. During the semifinals earlier Saturday, the band finished second in Class AAA. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.