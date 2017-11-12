logo

D-B band captures sixth place at BOA

From staff reports • Today at 12:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competition marching band took sixth place overall in the Grand Nationals finals at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

The band received a score of 92.725, recording its highest ever finish at the Bands of America competition.

During the semifinals earlier Saturday, the band finished second in Class AAA. 

