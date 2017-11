INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competition marching band was one of 37 high school bands to make it through preliminary competition Thursday and Friday at the Bands of America Grand Nationals. The results were announced after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Bands from 100 high schools across the country competed in the preliminaries. Semifinals and finals will be held Saturday, with results announced at about 11:30 p.m.

The bands do not receive a numerical score or ranking in the preliminaries of the Bands of America Grand Nationals, which are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium.