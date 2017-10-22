A shoebox tale: Ukraine refugee who graduated from South on Dove Awards

And if you want to make him even happier than he is being part of the annual national gospel music award show, just gather, pack in a shoebox and send what could be the first gifts some children in foreign countries ever receive: a Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox. The program will air locally at 9 p.m. on TBN, also known as the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Vladimir Prokhnevskiy, a native of the Ukraine and a South graduate, represented Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child at the 48th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards in Nashville on Tuesday. He co-hosts interviews of gospel performers on the red carpet for Samaritan’s Purse social media. Prokhnevskiy works as a web designer and in Internet evangelism for the Charlotte, N.C.-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, in addition to volunteering for Samaritan’s Purse.

What is the shoebox program, and how did it directly impact Vlad in his youth?

“Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind,” Prokhnevskiy said in an email. “They send gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need across the world. This is very exciting for me because I was one of those 143 million children that received a shoebox back when I was 9 years old while living in Kiev, Ukraine. Not only that, but several of my siblings also received one. It was my first gift ever.”

“This whole thing was for Operation Christmas Child,” Prokhnevskiy said in a phone interview Friday. “I just really want to emphasize what a great organization it is.” He and all the children in his family received a shoebox from the program.

He has chronicled his story online at the Samaritan’s Purse website, samaritanspurse.org/. (Spoiler alert: It involves dental floss.) And he also tells it in a YouTube video.

How did his family end up in Kingsport and he on national TV?

The Kingsport Times-News wrote an article about Vladimir and his twin, Sergei Prokhnevskiy, who came to America with their family and settled in the Kingpsort area after religious persecution in their homeland and graduated from Sullivan South High School. They played soccer there, and Vlad never dreamed he would one day interview nationally known gospel singers on television. Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and First Broad Street United Methodist Church joined forces to help the family get here and get settled.

“For the first time ever, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child got to be a part of the Dove Awards,” Vladimir said.

“I had the honor to represent this organization on the red carpet. I had the privilege of interviewing some of the most influential singers/songwriters in the Christian industry. People like Kari Jobe, Mercy Me, Brandon Heath and many others,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised to find out that many of the artists have been packing shoeboxes for many years.” He said about 80 percent already participated in the program.

Here are his final pitches for putting together a shoebox and the show

However, for the roughly 20 percent of artists who either had never heard of Operation Christmas Child or don’t participate in it, he and Samaritan’s Purse encouraged them to start packing this year after hearing his personal experience with Operation Christmas Child along with another shoebox recipient. She also had a chance to interview several artists at the Dove Awards, and her name is Izabella McMillon.

Some of the guests at the awards include Mike Huckabee, Trace Adkins and Reba McEntire, who performed twice at the Dove Awards.

“I thought it would be encouraging for the Kingsport community to see somebody they invested in representing such a great organization,” Vladimir Prokhnevskiy said. “I would also love to encourage the Kingsport community to be a part of this amazing Christmas project. National Collection week is less than a month away (Nov. 13-20). There is still time to pack a shoebox.”

More information can be found online at samaritanspurse.org/OCC. The nearest shoebox drop-off location can be found online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.