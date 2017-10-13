South, East bands compete on same day, in different cities

The South Rebel Band participated in the Hardin Valley Spirit of the Valley Band Competition on Oct. 7. Twelve bands attended the competition, and these were the results for South:

In Class 4-A preliminary performance, South won second in drum major, color guard and percussion, took second in Class 4-A and was the second-highest scoring band.

In the Class 4-A finals performance, South won first in visual, second in music, second in general effect and was the second-highest scoring band and finished within two-tenths of a point of first place.

Also on Oct. 7, the East Patriot Regiment Band participated in Music in the Castle at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle. The East band in Class 2-A won first place in color guard, percussion and drum major, as well as second place in music and effect. East Principal Andy Hare attended the performance.

As previously reported, Dobyns-Bennett, Sulllivan Central and Sullivan North won awards at the Bristol contest, with D-B winning Band of the Day.