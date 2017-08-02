Lonesome Lillies to host SVM Coffee House

Lonesome Lillies is comprised of 13-year old triplet sisters Emily, Amelia and Madeline Clark of Big Stone Gap. The sisterly trio began learning traditional mountain music through the local Wise JAMS music program in the fifth grade and and are entering their fourth year with the program.

Over the past year, the triplets have been part of the Wise JAMS String Band playing at local venues like the museum's monthly Coffee House and other museum events, as well as Natural Tunnel State Park and Heartwood, and on stage at “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama” for Crooked Road music events.

The triplets also attend Mountain Empire Community College's Mountain Music School each summer to continue to develop their skills and talents.

The museum's First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open mic event open to all family friendly performers. All interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for signup and scheduling. Admission is free and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.