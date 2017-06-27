Kingsport Show Time is back for special centennial performance

The centennial performances will be presented at 7 p.m., July 7-8, and 2:30 p.m., July 9. Tickets are available now.

The performances will highlight the history of Kingsport through 10 decades of song and dance featuring popular music, exciting Broadway hits, time-honored country music favorites, traditional gospel medleys, inspirational contemporary praise hymns, fast-paced rock and roll and spirited patriotic tunes.

"We were delighted when members of the Centennial Committee asked if Show Time wanted to be part of Kingsport's Centennial Celebration," says Show Time founder Louise Bailey Dickson. "We immediately began the year-round process of planning and locating sponsors so that we could present Show Time."

A team that includes Clark Parker, Melissa Woods, Suzi Little, Todd Dickson, Kitty Frazier and Louise Dickson worked on plans for the centennial show for months before the rehearsals started in February.

Show Time is a unique family-oriented musical/dance entertainment presentation performed by a local community cast of 120 adults, teens and children. The cast and crew represents the "Spirit of Kingsport" through volunteerism and community pride by sharing their time and talent to provide fun, family entertainment for the enthusiastic audiences.

"The performers are 100 percent volunteer and 100 percent from our region," says co-director Clark Parker.

Dickson said audiences can expect this year's production to deliver the best of the old and the new.

"As always in previous shows, we will recognize our veterans and their service to our country," she said.

"It is refreshing and inspiring to have cast members who were once children in the cast to return as young adults. We have several special numbers in the show that are unique to Kingsport. We will be opening with Kingsport's official song, 'I Get A Kick Out Of Kingsport,' and much of the cast and team from previous years will return for this special performance, including original members from 1988: Paula Cate, Louise Dickson, Kathy Denton, Sonee Hall, Patricia Skelton, Christie Tween, Doug Tweed, Allison Stewart, Rachel DeLuise, Kevin Cate, Chris Cate, Keith Cate and David Cate."

Kingsport's "Show Time 2017 Centennial" event is sponsored by Eastman Chemical Company, Food City and WJHL. The original theme-styled production is produced by Dickson, a Kingsport native, and co-directed with Parker, vocal director and musical arranger.

"We are grateful to Eastman, to Food City, and to WJHL for their support of Show Time," says Dickson. "Without this sponsorship, we could not present ShowTime."

Tickets are available online through the ShowTime website, at the Eastman Employee Center, and (if available) at the door. Ticket prices are $10 for general admission in the balcony, and $15 to $25 for reserved seating on the main level.

"There's an enormous amount of work that goes into Show Time," says Parker, "but you can look at the cast members’ faces and see that they're having the time of their lives!"