Wileman, Meadows bring vocals elements to Mountain Music School

Wileman has an extensive background in the performing arts. Acting and singing from the age of 6, she has performed leading roles in theater, opera, oratorio and musical theater performances from St. Petersburg, Fla., to Washington, D.C., and teaches voice and acting privately.

A Big Stone Gap native and well known musician/performer locally, Meadows now resides on Croonin' Creek on Roan Mountain in Tennessee. She currently serves as an instructor of arts at Lees McRae College and heritage music at the MMS.

Wileman will lead “SOAR to New Singing Heights,” introducing basic vocal tools to maximize breath control and usage, improve range, breath for relaxation and more. Instruments are welcome but not required. A towel or yoga mat is needed.

All skills levels are welcome. The fee is $150 for the week and includes lunch, master musician concerts, workshop and a MMS T-shirt.

Wileman will also lead an “Out Loud, Sing Out Strong” workshop for students of all skill levels who want to step out in a class format for individual instruction with the support of other classmates. Topics will include vocal technique, finding your best key, best performance practices and best practice techniques.

This workshop will be 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the MMS.

Meadows will lead “Shape Note Singing for Harmony Singing.” Participants will learn the basics of shape note singing, a technique used since the early 1800s to teach church congregations and community choirs to read hymnals and sing in four part harmony. This workshop is also scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

To register for these classes or workshops, call the MECC Wampler Library at (276) 523-7468 or register online at www.mountainmusicschool.org.