They're 'Gathering in the Gap' this weekend

The 11th annual Gathering in the Gap will be held Saturday, May 27, on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. In addition to the featured Main Stage performances, the festival includes a songwriting competition, workshops, musical competitions, jams, a children’s area and the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on hand.

The Main Stage entertainment gets rolling at 1 p.m. with the songwriting competition. Dave Eggar and Deoro take the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by Steep Canyon Rangers at 8 p.m.

What does North Carolina sound like? In a state that’s also produced Doc Watson, James Taylor and the Avett Brothers, there’s hardly a more well-rounded answer to that question than the Steep Canyon Rangers.

A bluegrass band at their core, the Steep Canyon Rangers effortlessly walk the line between festival favorite and sophisticated string orchestra. They’re as danceable as the most progressive, party-oriented string band, and equally comfortable translating their songs for accompaniment by a full symphony.

It’s that mix of serious chops and good-natured fun that earned the Steep Canyon Rangers the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013 (for "Nobody Knows You"), and that drew celebrated comedian/banjoist Steve Martin to them when he needed a backing band. The Rangers are world-class musicians who are just as at home taking the stage at Carnegie Hall as they are knee-deep in a mountain brook, fly rod in hand.

Fifteen years and nine studio albums since forming in Chapel Hill, the sextet - who reside in the Western North Carolina mountains of Brevard and Ashville - returned to their roots at Echo Mountain Recording for their latest collection, "Radio." Recorded over three four-day sessions as the deep, snowy winter of 2015 held fast in the Blue Ridge, the band took full advantage of producer Jerry Douglas, who contributes his distinctive dobro playing throughout the album.

Dave Eggar is no stranger to local audiences. You might call him more of a fan favorite.

His body of work is consistently greeted with superlatives and rave reviews. It’s a luxury not often employed by an artist who records in diverse genres and performs live in multiple musical categories, seamlessly moving between pop, rock, jazz, R&B, new age, world or classical music.

A musical prodigy as a child, Eggar began playing the cello and piano ay age 3. By the age of 7, he had performed on Broadway and with the Metropolitan Opera. He debuted at Carnegie Hall at the age of 15. He is a graduate of Harvard University and the Juilliard School’s Doctoral Program.

Dave has appeared worldwide as a solo cellist and pianist. A virtuoso of many musical styles, Dave has performed and recorded with artists in numerous genres including Evanescence, The Who, Michael Brecker, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Beyonce, Pearl Jam, Fall Out Boy, Dave Sanborn, Kathleen Battle, Phillip Phillips, A Great Big World, Duncan Sheik, Sinead O’Connor, Bon Jovi, Manhattan Transfer, Corinne Bailey Ray and many more.

His youth workshop (for ages 18 and younger) is a highlight of the annual festival.

A second stage, the Acoustic Arbor Stage, will feature live music from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A third Competition Stage will include categories for bluegrass mandolin, bluegrass guitar, bluegrass band, old-time band, banjo and fiddle. The premiere of Shoestring Theatre Company's "I Ain't Made That Way" will also take place at 4 p.m. on the Competition Stage.

Adult tickets for "Gathering in the Gap" are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission. For a complete schedule or ticket information, visit www.gatheringinthegapmusicfestival.com, like the festival page on Facebook or call 276-523-1322.