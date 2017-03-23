Folks You Should Know: Pat Flannagan poised to hand off Voices of the Mountains baton

Although Flannagan's job was simply to provide whatever [Shaw] needed, Shaw began to engage with Flannagan and allowed him to “pick his brain on many occasions.” Flannagan sat through Shaw’s rehearsals of the Mozart “Requiem,” the Brahms “Requiem,” the Bach “B Minor Mass” and the Beethoven “Missa solemnis.” Flannagan says that those four summers changed his life as a musician and changed his approach of teaching choral music.

Dr. Patrick Flannagan was brought back to King as the first full-time music professor the college hired. He was tasked with developing the choir program and building a college music curriculum that would prepare graduates for jobs or graduate studies in music. Since his return to King in 1982, the music program now has two options for music majors: Music General and Music Education. There are three full-time faculty members and nine part-time teachers. The choir program features five ensembles and two instrumental ensembles, and the Music Education program has distinguished itself with a 100 percent employment of its graduates.

In 1984, conductor John Gordon Ross invited the King College Choir to join the Kingsport Symphony Chorus and the Symphony for a performance of the Bruckner “Te Deum.” That was the beginning of a relationship that led Flannagan to become the founding conductor of the Voices of the Mountains in 2005.

“There are many great memories of these past years, especially working with (music director and conductor) Cornelia (Laemmli Orth). Certainly some musical highlights would be our performance of the Brahms 'Requiem' and our week with composer Morten Lauridsen, which culminated in performances of his music at the Holiday Concert in 2008,” Flannagan said.

In what is sure to be another highlight, Flannagan will make his final appearance at the helm of Voices of the Mountains when the choir joins Symphony of the Mountains for the April 1 performance of the Verdi Requiem.

“I will mostly miss working with such dedicated volunteer singers. They come because they love to sing and they love to learn, but they also come because they know that quality music and quality performances make all of our lives richer. I so admire the singers in this choir and all that they sacrifice in order to do this, but I also know that they are ready for new ideas and new leadership,” he added.

Flannagan will still be teaching and motivating his students at King, where he is known as “Doc.”

Jordan Tumblin, one of his students, describes the real appeal of Flannagan’s teaching.

“Being in two of King University’s choirs and being a part of the First Presbyterian (Bristol) choir, I have seen a lot of Doc in the last two years. I sing a lot of country music, so keep in mind that choir music doesn’t really appeal to me, but I remain in his groups. Doc is an amazing director and he is extremely passionate about music, his students and anyone he conducts in any of his choirs,” Tumblin explained. “He’ll laugh and joke around especially when someone messes up. 'If you mess up, it’s okay. We’ll laugh at you, fix the problem and keep going.’ He also knows how to challenge us - whether it be with our vocal range or with the music. Doc is easily the best director I’ve ever had, and he is just a fantastic person all the way around!”

So what is next for Flannagan?

“Throughout my career, the steadying influence of family has been a constant: my wife Beth and our two children. Now we are blessed with four beautiful grandchildren and that will certainly become a major focus of any extra time that I may have,” Flannagan said.

Happy semi-retirement, Pat! You’ve earned it, but you'll be missed at Voices of the Mountains.