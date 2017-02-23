Cabin Creek Boys to make Carter Fold debut

The concert will being at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and price of admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children between 6 and 11 and children under 6 are free.

The Cabin Creek Boys play old time hillbilly music from the mountains of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. They perform at area festivals, fiddlers' conventions, square dances and other community events, according to a press release.

The band is led by husband and wife Chris and Erika Testerman of Lansing, N.C. Both play multiple instruments. They are joined by Jackson Cunningham of Grant, Va., on guitar, Trish Kilby Fore of Galax, Va., on clawhammer banjo and Jerry Steinberg of Salem, Va., on upright bass.

According to the release, the Cabin Creek Boys have fun entertaining audiences with their style of traditional music that includes old time hoedown instrumentals, bluegrass songs, two-step numbers and waltzes.

The Fold encourages everyone to come out and join them for the group's debut performance at the Fold. They encourage people to bring dancing shoes and all the friends and family for a carefree night in the place country music got it's start.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional acoustic mountain music. For more information about the Fold, please visit http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. To find more information about shows at the Fold, please visit http://www.carterfoldshow.com or call 1-276-386-6054.

The Fold can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.