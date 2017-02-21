Carol Stone Piano Studio welcomes Alexander Peskanov for annual festival

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., the Carol Stone Piano Studio will present world renowned pianist, composer and teacher Alexander Peskanov in concert at Mathes Hall on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

“The concert is the culmination of a week whereby you, your student or child will have an opportunity to take a private lesson with a world-renowned concert pianist, composer and pedagogue during the week of Feb. 19,” says Stone.

“In the private lesson, the student’s teacher can request that Peskanov share some of his incredible skill in technique, as taught in the great Russian conservatories in the Leschetizky school of virtuosity,” explains Stone. These lessons will take place in Stone’s studio in Kingsport. Peskanov will also help to “polish” the student’s piece to be played in the Peskanov Festival Concert on Feb. 25 in Mathes Hall at ETSU.

One of the most unique aspects of the festival is learning the art of performing from a professional who has performed throughout the world. Performing is a separate skill itself, teaching the student how to focus on the job as an artist and nothing else.

The third component of the festival is the Piano Olympics. Each student has been working hard this year on their level’s requirements. During this event, each student plays his or her technical requirements for Peskanov in a group setting. Peskanov coaches each student on technique, as well as grading them on performance. While not a competition, it is a chance for each student to play their personal best while experiencing positive and supportive encouragement.

The festival concert is first and foremost a family event and will be enjoyed by music lovers of all ages. In addition to the students and Peskanov, Dr. Wayne Johnson, the retired Emeritus Professor of Music at Seattle Pacific University, will perform several selections as guest artist. Also performing are students of Carol Stone, Sara Emery and Geraldine Fish.

“The concert will be an educational experience for all. We, as teachers, acknowledge that none of this could take place without the devotion and support of the family,” says Stone. “I am extremely grateful for Sara Emery and Dr. Richard Dixon for their generous support of this wonderful opportunity.”

“This is a unique event for our area,” Stone emphasizes, “and it enriches the high level of art appreciation we enjoy here. It is also an opportunity for teachers to invite all of their students to attend the concert.

“Perhaps seeing all of this excitement will entice more participants for next year’s event,” she adds.

For more information on these activities or the Carol Stone Piano Studio, call 423-967-9466 or visit the website at carolstonepianostudio.com. Suggested donations of $10 at the door are welcome for admission to the concert.