HYE's Valentine Cabaret delivers array of sweet treats

HYE, the premier high school choir of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, will perform its 11th annual Valentine Cabaret at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Gregory Center on the Milligan College campus, and again at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va.

This year’s cabaret theme, “I Got Rhythm,” was chosen while on a concert trip to New York City last summer. The Valentine Cabaret includes a cabaret show, a dessert reception, a silent auction with gift baskets, and a raffle. The dessert reception and silent auction begin one hour before show time each day.

“Our amazing group of young musicians performed in two concerts at Carnegie Hall last summer, including a prestigious solo set!” said MECCA Artistic Director Jane Morison. “These singers are simply terrific, and they are ready to give you a special evening of entertainment. Come early and enjoy some refreshments while you peruse our silent auction and raffle items.”

Tickets prices, which range from $12 to $25, vary at the venues and seating is limited. Because the show usually sells out, reservations are encouraged. To make reservations, go to: http://www.meccacademy.org/valentine_cabaret.html. In addition, supporters are encouraged to participate in the silent auction and raffle.

“HYE’s Valentine Cabaret is MECCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Our supporters are SO generous, both in donations of items to auction, and in support of all our programs. Our event grows every year, and this year’s will be bigger and better than ever!” Morison said.

Past Highlands Youth Ensemble honors include performances at the Festival of the Aegean in Greece (2014), Carnegie Hall (2006, 2010, 2016), participation in the International Chamber Choir competition in Pécs, Hungary (2007), and hosting an International Folksong Exchange (2008). HYE singers were also invited back to Pécs, Hungary, as honored guests when Pécs received the designation, “European City of Culture” in the summer of 2010.

HYE has collaborated with the Symphony of the Mountains, the Voices of the Mountains, The Civic Chorale and the Johnson City Symphony, and has been proud to be invited to sing for the Christmas Candlelight Evenings at the Biltmore Estate for the past 14 years. The ensemble annually sends singers to honor choirs at the district, regional, state and national level, and counts many Governor’s School (both Tennessee and Virginia) designees in their number. HYE singers are consistently awarded the most prestigious scholarships, both in music and academics, at colleges and universities.

To learn more about the Highlands Youth Ensemble and Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, visit the website.