Blue Highway unveils date for Fan Appreciation Concert

One the heels of a Grammy Award Nomination for Best Bluegrass Album earlier this month, Blue Highway announced a new date for the much-anticipated event which was postponed earlier this year due to illness.

The concert will be held at Emory & Henry's new McGlothlin Center for the Arts, an elaborate new $20 million luxurious facility set amidst the rolling hills of Virginia just east of Bristol.

Blue Highway fans have a choice of two show times on Saturday, April 15 - a 2 p.m. matinee or a 7 p.m. evening performance. The elaborately-produced event is a "Thank You" from the members of Blue Highway to their friends and fans who have loyally supported the 22-year strong powerhouse group.

Fans who buy tickets to the concert will vote for their favorite Blue Highway songs spanning the band's 22 years and 11 studio albums, including the new Grammy nominated 'Original Traditional.' Blue Highway will perform the Top 20 Songs chosen by their fans.

Fans will choose from seating sections with names reflecting Blue Highway's biggest hits:

* Marbletown - Front Row (sold out)

* V-Bottom Boat - Orchestra

* Sycamore Hollow - Mezzanine

* Keen Mountain - Balcony

* In the Gravel Yard - Floor Box Seats

Fans who order their tickets today (Sunday, Dec. 18) can still take advantage of the Launch Week Promotion. All ticket orders thru Sunday, Dec. 18, will receive a Holiday Card signed by Blue Highway announcing they have tickets to the show.

Other fan-centered options abound, from collectible programs to fans voting for their favorite Blue Highway songs, to four fans winning a chance to introduce their favorite songs at the concerts. All fans attending the concerts are eligible to win door prizes, including one-of-a-kind grand prizes: a Blue Highway festival chair with carry bag, and a specially-designed Blue Highway box set of the band's albums.

The band will also be recording their first live album during the two concerts.

Workshops with Blue Highway band members will also be offered in banjo, dobro, fiddle/mandolin, guitar and songwriting on the day prior to the concerts - at 6 and 7:30 p.m., April 14.

Tickets, as well as full details about workshop registration and other activities, are available online at www.BlueHighwayBand.com.