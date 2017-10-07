Charlotte Cup race to start early because of Nate

All practice was canceled Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the start of Sunday’s race was moved up an hour to 1:10 p.m. to give NASCAR a bigger window to complete the 500-mile event.

This event traditionally has been held on Saturday nights but was washed out last year by Hurricane Matthew. The race was held the next day, on a gorgeous Carolina afternoon, and was one of the more competitive events of the season. Drivers felt that running in the afternoon improved the on-track product, and Charlotte officials adjusted by moving the event to Sunday.

Now, Hurricane Nate is expected to spoil the day.

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.