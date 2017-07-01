Zeke Shell wins Kingsport Speedway feature on Friday

Shell finished the 60-lap feature ahead of Kres VanDyke who had a four-race winning streak going. Robbie Ferguson was third.

Royce Peters of Kingsport recorded his fourth Modified Street victory of the year with John Ketrojn taking the Pure 4 Shootout. David Brown from Abingdon won his third Mod 4 this season while Doug Austin of Castlewood raced to his fourth Pure Street victory.

WQUT FM 101.5 (Tri-Cities Classic Rock)

Fan Appreciation Night At The Races

At Kingsport Speedway

Friday, June 30

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Late Model Stock Car (60 laps)

1. Zeke Shell #50-Johnson City, TN; 2. Kres VanDyke #15-Abingdon, VA; 3. Robbie Ferguson #40-Jonesborough, TN; 4. Ronnie McCarty #5-Kingsport, TN; 5. Joey Trent #26-Gray, TN; 6. Wayne Hale #19-Bluff City, TN; 7. Derek Lane #28-Kingsport, TN; 8. Allen Hawkins #14-Kingsport, TN; 9. Nik Williams #32-Greeneville, TN; 10. Lance Gatlin #27-Morristown, TN; 11. David Strong #53-Weber City, VA; 12. Duke Bare #22-Meadowview, VA; 13. Billy Light #8-Bluff City, TN; 14. Rick Pannell #33-Kingsport, TN; 15. Darin Silver #12-Spruce Pine, NC; 16. Marty Tunnell #57-Wise, VA; 17. Wade Day #4-Seymour, TN; 18. Austin Peters #66-Kingsport, TN; 19. Joshua Gobble #7-Abingdon, VA; 20. Royce Peters #40-Kingsport, TN; Did Not Start: Danny Casteel #41-Johnson City, TN

Modified Street (30 laps)

1. Royce Peters #42; 2. Jason Leatherwood #29; 3. Rusty Clendenin #40; 4. Kevin Wolfe #17; 5. Justin Fontaine #52; 6. Jared Broadbent #74; 7. Rick Utsman #12; 8. Paul Shull #48; 9. Dustin Dowell #89; 10. Sam Hurd #44; 11. Bruce Crumbley #33; 12. Keith McMurray #2; Did Not Start: Dennis Deese #24

“Toyota of Kingsport” Pure 4 (30 laps)

1. John Ketron #27; 2. Billy Byington #11; 3. Kenny Absher #11; 4. Chris Neeley #94; 5. Billy Ketron #26; 6. William Hale #47; 7. Bucky Smith #99; 8. Kevin Darnell #4; 9. Craig Phelps #00; 10. Michael Blair #84; 11. Larry Stapleton #15; 12. Jimmy Thomas #14; 13. David Trent #57; 14. Jason Francis #6; 15. Bobby Durbin #28; 16. Jackie Jackson #16; 17. Josh Collins #77; 18. Alexcia Ray #99; 19. Richard Quillen #13; 20. Jason Ketron #28; 21. Brandon Sutherland #5; 22. Michael Nelson #17; 23. Levi Cox #1; 24. Paul Stanley #40; 25. Nasty Jones #13; 26. Cody Curtis #18

MOD 4 (30 laps)

1. David Brown #88; 2. Kevin Canter #3; 3. Hershell Robinette #9; 4. Billy Duty #1; 5. Darrell Whitehead #43; 6. Lynn Shaffer Jr. #2; 7. Jessie Amburgey #7; 8. Jerry Miller #01; 9. Chris Amburgey #17; 10. Larry Bowens #18

Pure Street (25 laps)

1. Doug Austin #18; 2. Jamie Meadows #11; 3. Jay Swecker #77; 4. Stacey Castle #1; 5. Peter Alley #7; 6. Bobby Talbert #67; 7. Jay Myers #22; 8. Jeremy Draughn #7; 9. Dustin Smith #5; 10. Ryan Hyatt #28; 11. Virgil Young #13