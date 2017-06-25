Osborne exits Muddy Creek with points lead

But a strong finish left him with a smile on his face — not to mention the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship points lead.

After battling through the pack to a hard-earned fifth-place finish in the first 250 Class moto, Osborne snatched the lead away from Aaron Plessinger early in the second moto and cruised to an easy win on his home track. The fifth-place finish coupled with the win secured Osborne second place overall in the Tennessee National.

The flying mud that Osborne encountered as he tried to run down riders in front of him in the first moto seemed to be the only thing that could slow Osborne.

“I ran out of (goggle) tear-offs in about 15 minutes,” said Osborne, who resorted to wiping his goggles off with his gloves as he navigated the hilly race course.

