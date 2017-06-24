Ross White wins Crate Late Model race at Volunteer Speedway on Friday

White took the lead late in the race and when rain forced the cancellation of the race, he was declared the winner. Rusty Ballenger finished second with Tim Maupin third.

Zach Shannon won the Sportsman Late Model event while Wayne Rader finished first in the Modified Street race.

Fast Friday @ The Gap

At Volunteer Speedway

Bulls Gap, Tenn.

Friday, June 23

Crate Late Model (25 laps)

1. Ross White #0; 2. Rusty Ballenger #29; 3. Tim Maupin #3; 4. Bryson Dennis #15; 5. Josh Henry #B00; 6. Tim Byrd #24; 7. Adam Tolliver #28; 8. Taran Hurst #22; 9. Cody Brake #58; 10. Jordon Horton #56; 11. Danny Yoder #2

Sportsman Late Model (20 laps)

1. Zach Shannon #Z1; 2. Rex Coffey #2; 3. Chris Coffey #97; 4. Warren McMahan #33; 5. Heath Alvey #7; 6. Kevin Lewis #K15; 7. Floyd Self #3; 8. Tyler Smith #32; 9. Nicholas Shelton #9; 10. Brandon Starnes #1; 11. Shane Taylor #1; 12. David Bullington #20; Did Not Start: Nicholas Shelton #9

Modified Street (20 laps)

1. Wayne Rader #01; 2. Austin Atkins #14; 3. Chris Rickett #36; 4. Jeffrey Melton #4; 5. Michael Woods #66; 6. Willie Busler #31B; 7. Cody Thompson #83; 8. Charles Bates #27; 9. Tracy Wolfe #11; 10. Jeff Ferguson #24; 11. Bret Banks #3; 12. Brandon Crawford #17; 13. Randle Self #03

Steel Head Late Model (entries)

Jason Cardwell #07, Chase King #44, John Tweed #5, Josh Henry #B00, Gary Crittenden #18, Bobby Mays #25, Michael Smith #4, Dale Reed #52, Jesse Helton #70, Brandon Tipton #4

Classic (entries)

Richie Overholser #18, Eli Keck #8, Lee Merritt #14, Will Carey #16, Chris Worshan #3, Tony Trent #501, Chris Nix #44, Chad Manning #77, J.J. Hartsock #21