Muddy Creek riders could see 'really good mudder' this year

The first four Lucas Oil Pro Motocross events at Muddy Creek were run in hot, sweltering conditions. But with the rain that’s hit the area this week, this year’s racing should prove much different.

“It was wet last weekend at High Point during practices, but we haven’t had any mudders yet this year and really haven’t had any really good mudders in couple of years,” said racer Zach Osborne of Abingdon.

Locally based 250cc class riders like Osborne and West Canton, N.C.’s Shane McElrath cut their teeth on the amateur circuit and faced myriad conditions over the years at Muddy Creek.

“The mud just brings a lot of sort of unforeseen circumstances and unknowns to the table,” Osborne noted. “So it’s kind of an equal playing field for everyone. But at the same time, some are better in the mud than others. It’s something that I look forward to anytime we have a mud race.”

Despite his experience at Muddy Creek, McElrath is taking nothing for granted Saturday.

“It’s definitely going to be tough,” he said. “Knowing how the track layout is and having raced here in the mud quite a bit, I know which sections of the track will be bad and which way the water runs off. I believe I can go out and find some good lines right off. At the same time, there are 40 of the fastest guys in the country out there and it’s not going to be easy at all.”

Both riders are aiming for their first pro wins at Muddy Creek. Osborne has finished as high as fifth, in the inaugural event in 2013. McElrath was third last year.

Osborne is in the midst of a breakthrough year. He won the Monster Energy Supercross championship and notched victories in the first two Lucas Oil Pro Motocross events, putting him at the top of the points standings.

“It was incredible to win my first professional title and get two early wins in motocross,” Osborne said. “Being at Muddy Creek gives me a lot of confidence coming into this weekend.”

Being at Muddy Creek also brings with it the pressure of racing at home.

“It is nice to be here at home and have a track that I know and enjoy to come and race at,” Osborne added. “It is tough to deal with everything that comes with being at home, but at the same time it’s nice and it’s something that I appreciate every year.

“It’s something that as a kid, I dreamed about every year. As much as it is tough and there is pressure, it’s also a privilege.”

McElrath sits 11th in the points standings after a slow start to the year.

“We had a good race here last year, got a podium finish,” he noted. “We’ve been making progress this year, and it’s good to be back at the home track and ready to turn things around.”

There will be a first-time winner in the 450 class. Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey alternated Tennessee Nationals victories — Dungey winning in 2013 and 2015 and Roczen in 2014 and 2016 — but Dungey retired after winning his third title last season and Roczen is out with an injury.

The changing of the guard could allow Cooper Webb, last year’s 250 series winner at Muddy Creek, to take the 450 mantle.

“It’s definitely different not having Dungey out here,” Webb noted. “He was a role model on and off the track and a guy I looked up to for a long time.

“Now it’s a bunch of guys I grew up racing with and we’re all out here now seeing who can take his spot.

“For me it’s a new team, a new bike and a new class,” Webb added. “It’s been a learning year for sure.”

Practice and qualifying begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Opening ceremonies are set for 12:30 p.m., and the first and second motos follow at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids ages 6-11. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.ProMotocross.com.