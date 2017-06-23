Kingsport’s McConnell shooting for Tennessee Nationals debut

That dream could be realized Saturday at the fifth annual Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Tennessee Nationals at Muddy Creek Raceway.

“Ten years ago, I started out at Muddy Creek on a small bike, looking up to the pros,” McConnell said. “Now here we are, and hopefully I can be one of them.”

The 2015 Sullivan South graduate has “probably 15 to 20 wins” over the last decade at Muddy Creek and turned pro before the 2017 season.

“I’ve been a local pro a couple of years now,” McConnell said. “I finally got my pro license this year and it’s been really good. I’ve been doing a lot of local races so far. This is my first big race.”

McConnell goes into the Tennessee Nationals hoping a good practice session Saturday morning results in a qualifying speed in the 450 class.

“I’ve had experience in the mud here, which will help a little bit, but it’s still going to be a little technical,” he said. “It’s going to be tough. I’m just hoping to make the race.”

Should he make the field, McConnell hopes his vigorous workouts have prepared him for the grueling dual 35-minute-plus motos.

“The first step is making the race. The next step is being strong the entire 35 minutes,” he said. “I’ve usually been in five-lap races, so this is a big step. I’m not used to running 35-minute motos so I’ve been training a lot toward that.”

McConnell expects a large and boisterous fan section today but noted that making his pro debut on his home track would ramp up the stress level.

“This is my home track so there is more pressure because there will be so many friends and family. I’m hoping everybody shows up and there is a big crowd,” he said.

“We are just treating this as a normal race. We want to treat it like we usually do and have some fun and stay safe.”