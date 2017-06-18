Tweaks help send Torrence to No. 1 in Top Fuel order

That’s the motto of the Torrence Racing Team for the Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragster piloted by Steve Torrence.

Heeding the motto and some approaching weather, the team changed setups between qualifying rounds Saturday at Bristol Dragway, facilitating a 3.772-second, 319.29 mph pass that gave Torrence the top qualifying position in the class at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

“We had a little luxury to sit back in the pits since we were the last pair,” Torrence said. “We had been watching the radar after the first run and we knew a cell was coming that would bring some rain, so we set up for those conditions. We set up for it to be a lot cooler and to be able to go out there and take the No. 1 spot.”

Torrence said a final tweak of the clutch management system just before staging by crew chief Richard Hogan might have been the difference in being able to overcome Doug Kalitta’s 3.781 run from Friday.

“You could see Hogan, just before I actually staged the car, open up the box and make a couple more adjustments,” Torrence noted. “I had enough sight to see what he was doing. I knew he was opening them up so I knew we were going to try and go quicker.”

It was the second No. 1 qualifier of the season for Torrence and 15th of his career.

“The track conditions came around to us,” he added. “The rain came in and cooled the track off dramatically. Still it was not looking so promising seeing so many cars go out and not be able to do it.”

His run ended just shy of the line after the dragster shut off early with the chutes out.

“It was going to run a little bit quicker, so we have to figure out what happened there,” Torrence said. “Might have been a few bumps down there, and that it might have dangled that parachute wire a little too close.”

Kalitta held on to the second spot, ahead of Leah Pritchett and Tennessee native Clay Mullican.

Pritchett lost a cylinder near the end of her 3.795-second run that topped out at just 288.03 mph.

“I thought it was quicker than that,” Prichett said of the run that ended with a boom. “I’m all right. Car is tore up, but it’s all good.”

Brittany Force and Antron Brown bounced back from subpar Friday sessions to move from 14th and 15th to the fifth and seventh positions, respectively.

Force’s effort came despite her car also exploding in a ball of fire at the finish line.

“I felt it, but we wanted to get to the finish line,” she said. “At that point, you know it’s too late. As soon as I let off, it felt like a bomb going off.”

Torrence expects today’s final eliminations to be challenging, both for the crew chiefs and the drivers.

“It will be a driver’s race tomorrow. We’ll have to go out and earn round wins,” he said. “These 11,000-horsepower beasts don’t want to go down hot, greasy racetracks. It takes a lot of finesse by crew chiefs and the drivers have to be able to drive them.”

The top qualifiers in Funny Car and Pro Stock were able to hold their positions despite the improved conditions.

Tim Wilkerson’s 3.895-second pass at 328.22 mph from Friday earned the Levi, Ray and Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang driver his first No. 1 qualifying effort of the season and 19th of his Funny Car career.

“We made a decent run in Q3. That’s what we were looking for, to substantiate that we could go down the track tomorrow and run with the sun out,” Wilkerson said. “But the weather got me big time on the second run. I knew it when we went up there.”

Wilkerson expected challenges to his pace in the final session, but many of the efforts were doomed by spinning tires.

“When the rain came, I thought the track would be good enough that someone would take it,” Wilkerson noted. “But this place is trying. It’s hot, bumpy, slick and bumpy so it’s really trying to get down through there. But it’s fun and makes it more interesting I think.”

Robert Hight logged the fastest Funny Car run of the day Saturday to slide into the second spot.

“That was an amazing pass,” Hight said. “That’s the run that will get you a win on Sunday in conditions like that.”

Matt Hagan, Courtney Force and Jack Beckman finished out the top five in the division.

Pro Stock first-day pace-setter Jeg Coughlin Jr. expected to have slipped down to third or fourth before embarking on his final qualifying run.

But a raised humidity level offset the other weather improvements and left Coughlin with his third No. 1 of the season and 23rd of his career.

“The water in the air really escalated quite a bit, more than we’d seen all weekend,” he said. “That was enough to choke these Pro Stock cars.

“They are naturally aspirated and the leaded fuels we run are not oxygenated. So there’s not a whole lot working in our favor when you have high elevation with high water counts in the air and hot racetracks.”

The top five in the Pro Stock pecking order remained intact, although Vincent Noble moved from sixth to seventh past Greeneville’s Allen Johnson. Bo Butner, who was quickest in the first round Friday, was again quickest in the final pass Saturday but not fast enough to overcome Coughlin.

“It feels great to stay on the pole after Friday’s run,” Coughlin said. “We were second to Bo in the last session, but he wasn’t able to get on the .69 (6.694) we ran yesterday.”

Erica Enders, Greg Anderson and Jason Line wound up third, fourth and fifth in Pro Stock qualifying.

The first round of final eliminations begins today at noon.

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Pairings

Saturday

At Bristol Dragway

Bristol, Tennessee

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 3.772 seconds, 319.29 mph vs. 16. Chris Karamesines, 4.263, 236.13. 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.781, 326.71 vs. 15. Shawn Langdon, 4.023, 244.07. 3. Leah Pritchett, 3.795, 309.34 vs. 14. Troy Coughlin Jr., 4.014, 236.75. 4. Clay Millican, 3.810, 321.12 vs. 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.955, 265.48. 5. Brittany Force, 3.818, 318.69 vs. 12. Terry McMillen, 3.901, 315.42. 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.825, 322.27 vs. 11. Scott Palmer, 3.883, 321.88. 7. Antron Brown, 3.834, 318.62 vs. 10. Pat Dakin, 3.869, 301.60. 8. Kebin Kinsley, 3.835, 311.27 vs. 9. Mike Salinas, 3.856, 316.75.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Terry Haddock, 4.586, 183.02.

Funny Car

1. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.895, 328.22 vs. 16. Bob Bode, Dodge Charger, 8.365, 86.82. 2. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.918, 324.28 vs. 15. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 7.634, 89.65. 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.925, 326.00 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.996, 162.49. 4. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.952, 324.90 vs. 13. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.067, 308.00. 5. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.959, 322.96 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.048, 310.77. 6. John Force, Camaro, 3.983, 322.96 vs. 11. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.043, 311.27. 7. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.998, 295.08 vs. 10. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.032, 316.15. 8. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.000, 315.93 vs. 9. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.024, 303.98.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.694, 205.79 vs. Bye. 2. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.697, 206.51 vs. 13. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 7.300, 187.78. 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.704, 205.82 vs. 12. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.786, 202.97. 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.711, 205.47 vs. 11. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.778, 205.38. 5. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.721, 205.22 vs. 10. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.757, 205.54. 6. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.725, 205.91 vs. 9. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.757, 204.79. 7. Allen Johnson, Dart, 6.730, 205.60 vs. 8. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.740, 204.54.