Early crash dials up excitement at Kingsport

Among the drivers who came out for the event were John A. Utsman, Brad Teague, Paul Lewis, Brownie King, Travis Tiller and Larry Utsman, and they were treated to all kinds of excitement.

Just after the start of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car feature, contact between Nate Monteith and Robbie Ferguson — who started from the pole following an inversion of the field — created a massive pileup at the exit of the fourth turn when they spun directly in front of the packed field. Adam Gray had nowhere to go and his car took flight, climbing over the driver’s side and across the hood of Monteith’s entry. Nik Williams, Zeke Shell, Wayne Hale and Joey Trent also were caught up in the melee.

The red flag and safety crews immediately came out, and the drivers headed to the pits for damage assessment. Remarkably, all involved in the crash except Gray were able to continue — though Monteith returned to the track with his entry minus its left side body, hood and front nosepiece — and the race began again.

Abingdon’s Kres VanDyke went on to earn his fifth Late Model Stock victory of the season. VanDyke, who was supposed to start seventh following qualifying, had to go to the back of the field after changes to his chassis prior to the race and missed the early carnage.

Shell came across the finish line second, followed by Ferguson, Hale and Derek Lane.

The results of the race remain unofficial, however. Following post-race technical inspection, track officials kept VanDyke’s ignition box to have time to take a more in-depth look at it.

In the Modified Street event, Kevin Wolfe was declared the winner after Kirby Gobble refused to allow track officials to examine his engine during post-race inspection.

Other winners Friday night were Billy Ketron in the Toyota of Kingsport Pure 4 event, David Brown in the Mod 4 race and Doug Austin in Pure 4.

KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY

Racers Reunion Night at the Races

Friday, June 16

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

*Late Model Stock Car (60 Laps)

1. Kres VanDyke (15), Abingdon

2. Zeke Shell (50), Johnson City

3. Robbie Ferguson (40), Jonesborough

4. Wayne Hale (19), Bluff City

5. Derek Lane (28), Kingsport

6. Joey Trent (26), Gray

7. Darin Silver (12), Spruce Pine, N.C.

8. Nate Monteith (44), Bluff City

9. David Strong (53), Weber City

10. Rick Pannell (33), Kingsport

11. Billy Light (8), Bluff City

12. Duke Bare (1), Meadowview, Va.

13. Nik Williams (32), Greeneville

14. Joshua Gobble (44), Abingdon

15. Danny Casteel (41), Johnson City

16. Adam Gray (37), Kingsport

17. Jerry Broyles (72), Jonesborough

18. Jamie Harrison (76), Church Hill

*-Results still unofficial.

MODIFIED STREET (30 laps)

1. Kevin Wolfe (17)

2. Rusty Clendenin (40)

3. Paul Shull (48)

4. Rick Utsman (12)

5. Jared Broadbent (74)

6. Dennis Deese (24)

7. Sam Hurd (44)

8. Alan Rich (03)

9. Royce Peters (42

(Kirby Gobble (88) did not pass post-race technical inspection.)

TOYOTA OF KINGSPORT PURE 4 (30 laps)

1. Billy Ketron (27)

2. Jason Ketron (28)

3. Craig Phelps (00)

4. Levi Cox (1)

5. William Hale (47)

6. Michael Nelson (17)

7. Billy Byington (11)

8. Kevin Darnell (4)

9. Brandon Sutherland (5)

10. Larry Stapleton (15)

11. Michael Blair (84)

12. Keith Jackson (16)

13. Bobby Durbin (7)

14. Josh Collins (77)

15. Paul Stanley (40)

16. Cody Curtis (18)

17. Jimmy Thomas (14)

18. Kenny Absher (11)

19. Jackie Jackson (16)

20. Alexcia Ray (99)

21. Richard Quillen (13)

22. Bobby Miller (17)

(Chris Neeley (94) did not pass post-race technical inspection. Bucky Smith (99) did not start.)

MOD 4 (30 laps)

1. David Brown (88)

2. Kevin Canter (3)

3. Billy Duty (1)

4. Chris Amburgey (17)

5. Hershell Robinette (9)

6. Larry Bowens (18)

7. James Deese (2)

8. Jessie Amburgey (7)

9. Dennis Arnold (7)

10. Jerry Miller (01)

11. Darrell Whitehead (43)

PURE STREET (25 laps)

1. Doug Austin (18)

2. Jamie Meadows (11)

3. Jay Swecker (77)

4. Peter Alley (7)

5. Bobby Talbert (67)

6. Dustin Smith (5)

7. Jeremy Draughn (7)

8. Ryan Hyatt (28)

9. Anitra Lane (31)

10. Stacey Castle (11)