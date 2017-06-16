Kalitta, Wilkerson, Coughlin make noise at Thunder Valley

“This is a place I love coming to,” Kalitta said Friday at Bristol Dragway. “Connie always ran good here, so I guess that’s the reason I have fond memories here.”

Thanks to a 3.781-second pass at 326.71 mph in Friday’s second session of qualifying, Kalitta was in position for a memorable effort at this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

In a career that spans two decades in the Mello Yello Racing Series, Kalitta has never earned the top qualifying position at Bristol. The four-time Top Fuel championship runner-up would become the only driver to have top qualifying in finishes at every current track on the circuit if he hangs on through two more qualifying rounds Saturday.

“That’s a pretty cool deal,” he said. “We still have tomorrow and the conditions will be warmer than tonight. But the one thing I have to admit is that even when you get those hot conditions, with the way these cars run, a 3.78 is not safe yet.”

Kalitta was fourth after his first qualifying run in muggy conditions that pushed the track temperatures as high as 126 degrees. The temps dropped some 20 degrees before the Top Fuel dragsters hit the track the second time.

“That was a run to definitely put one down,” Kalitta said of his second pass. “It left good, moved around just a bit on me, but it was a good, solid run. I was hoping we would have something that would be a low qualifier.”

Steve Torrence (3.802, 317.42), Leah Pritchett (3.817, 309.34), Tennessee native Clay Millican (3.833, 315.56) and Tony Schumacher (3.869, 310.98) rounded out the top five in Top Fuel that saw Brittany Force (4.628, 167.97) and Antron Brown (4.910, 151.34) struggle and end up in the 14th and 15th positions.

In recent races at Englishtown and Epping in similar first session conditions, Funny Car racer Tim Wilkerson swung for the fences and came away empty.

“I smoked my tires in both Q2’s at both places,” Wilkerson said. “I told my guys that I’m not doing that at Bristol. I don’t care if I run 10th, I’m not smoking my tires.”

Wilkerson was seventh after the first session then jumped to the top of the Funny Car board with his 3.895 at 328.22 effort.

“So, what do I do here? I run an 89 and get first, which is just ridiculous,” he added. “Everybody just took it too lightly this afternoon.

“Last week, there was a 10 (4.100) and a 14 (4.143) in the finals. That just shows you how tricky a hot track is. These cars are a lot more capable than that.”

Wilkerson, who serves as his own crew chief, has struggled recently, languishing in ninth place in the points standings. Hoping for a fix, he switched to a backup Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford.

“We’re trying to get the monkey off our backs,” Wilkerson said. “One run does not a hero make. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Teammates Robert Hight (3.918, 304.28), Courtney Force (3.952, 324.90) and John Force (3.983, 322.96) held the second, third and fourth spots after Friday.

Despite winning five Pro Stock world titles, top qualifier Jeg Coughlin Jr. said the class simply doesn’t allow one to rest on such laurels.

“Pro Stock is a no-rest situation,” he said. “You can claw your way to the top, but if you rest for even a week, you fall back in the standings a couple of spots.”

Coughlin and Elite Motorsports teammate Erica Enders, who also won consecutive Pro Stock titles in 2014 and 2015, came to Thunder Valley in somewhat of a research and development mode.

“We’ve been working so hard on track performance with horsepower and chassis and clutch setups,” Coughlin noted. “We are doing a little R&D with a new setup in both cars this weekend.”

Thus far the findings have been nothing but positive. Coughlin (6.694, 205.79) and Enders (6.704, 205.82) sat first and third after the first two rounds of Pro Stock qualifying.

“It looks like both cars are pretty happy,” Coughlin said. “It looks like the hard work is paying off.

“We had a great start here in the mountains,” he added. “It feels great to get a great jump on the weekend here.”

Greeneville native Allen Johnson sat sixth (6.730, 205.13) in his continuing effort to notch a victory at his home track.

“That run really wasn’t very good. We’ve got a lot more than that,” Johnson said. “But we are having fun with family and friends that are here to support us. It can be stressful here, but we try to make it a fun weekend.”

Third- and fourth-round Mello Yello qualifying sessions begin Saturday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations begin Sunday at noon.