Chase King wins Steel Head Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — On a night when Volunteer Speedway hosted a five-division racing program, Chase King from Seymour captured his second-straight Steel Head Late Model victory on Saturday. King earned the pole for the 30-lap feature race with his fast-time of 13.306 seconds.

An early five-car wreck set King free and he put distance between his car and the remainder of the field. Trevor Sise finished second with Jason Cardwell third.

Gary Crittenden of Mohawk won the first-ever Crate Late Model event at “The Gap” when he rocketed to the lead at the drop of the green flag and cruised away from the competition. Ross White finished second with Josh Henry third.

Local Racing

Volunteer Speedway

Bulls Gap, Tenn.

Saturday, June 3

Official Results

Steel Head Late Model (30 laps)

1. Chase King #44; 2. Trevor Sise #73; 3. Jason Cardwell #07; 4. Josh Henry #B00; 5. Greg Estes #31; 6. Layne Clifton #23; 7. Bobby Mays #25; 8. Chris Chandler #8; 9. Brian Shockley #17; 10. Kevin Sams #54; 11. Mitchell Burke #54; 12. Mike Smith #4; 13. Austin Neely #3; 14. Dale Reed #52; 15. John Tweed #5; 16. Jason Trammell #90J; 17. Clyde Overholt #4; 18. Josh Fields #11

Crate late Model (30 laps)

1. Gary Crittenden #18; 2. Ross White #0; 3. Josh Henry #B00; 4. Greg Huskey #61; 5. Tim Byrd #24; 6. Vic Chandler #88; 7. Stephen Martin #46; 8. Tim Maupin #3; 9. Lynn Leach #22; 10. Adam Tolliver #28; Did Not Start: Cody Brake #58, Cody White #7

Sportsman Late Model (20 laps)

1. Heath Alvey #7; 2. Chris Coffey #97; 3. Zach Sise #9; 4. Floyd Self #3; 5. Jason Sizemore #22; 6. Tyler Smith #32; 7. Nicholas Shelton #9; 8. Grant Corum #49; 9. Jimmy Calloway #84; 10. Kyle Manis #25K; 11. Phillip Nichols #J1; 12. Brandon Tipton #4; 13. David Bullington #20; 14. Aaron Guinn #97

Modified Street (20 laps)

1. Wayne Rader #01; 2. Chris Rickett #36; 3. Austin Atkins #14; 4. Shannon Emery #M2; 5. Brad Davis #88; 6. Jeffrey Melton #4; 7. R.J. Mayes #6M; 8. Parker Estes #31; 9. Tracy Wolfe #11; 10. Willie Busler #31B; 11. Michael Woods #66; 12. Bret Banks #3; 13. Brett Miller #47; 14. Shawn Henry #C5; 15. Chris Hickman #39; 16. Landon Steele #18; Did Not Start: Tony Horton #56, Jeff Ferguson #24

Classic (20 laps)

1. Richie Overholser #18; 2. Will Carey #16; 3. Eli Keck #8; 4. Josh Chesney #1; 5. John Stevens #7; 6. Chris Evans #1; 7. Tony Trent #501; 8. Lee Merritt #14; 9. Chris Worsham #3; 10. Luke Ellis #17; 11. Chris Manning #77; 12. Jason Hartsock #21; 13. Chris Nix #44; 14. Jessie Hickman #69