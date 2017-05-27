Chad Finchum cruises to victory at Kingsport Speedway on Friday

Finchum was fastest in qualifying at 15.099 seconds to claim the pole over Wayne Hale’s 15.106.

After an inverted start, Finchum moved into second place on the fifth lap of the 60-lap feature race. He battled Kres VanDyke in a restart on lap 8 and by lap 15 had pulled ahead of VanDyke and began to pull away.

By the time Finchum got the white flag with one lap to go, he held a commanding 10 car-length lead.

VanDyke finished second with Hale third.

Patriot Mining Night at the Races

At Kingsport Speedway

Friday, May 26

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Late Model Stock Car (60 laps)

1. Chad Finchum #19-Knoxville, TN; 2. Kres VanDyke #15-Abingdon, VA; 3. Wayne Hale #19-Bluff City, TN; 4. Nik Williams #32-Greeneville, TN; 5. Joey Trent #26-Gray, TN; 6. Robbie Ferguson #40-Jonesborough, TN; 7. Derrick Lancaster #25-Christiansburg, VA; 8. Derek Lane #28-Kingsport, TN; 9. Luke Sorrow #9-Belton, SC; 10. Ronnie McCarty #5-Kingsport, TN; 11. David Strong #53-Weber City, VA; 12. Darin Silver #12-Spruce Pine, NC; 13. Mardy Roberts #4-Kingsport, TN; 14. Billy Light #8-Bluff City, TN; 15. Rick Pannell #33-Kingsport, TN; 16. Zeke Shell #50-Johnson City, TN; 17. Jamie Harrison #76-Church Hill, TN; 18. Allen Hawkins #14-Kingsport, TN; 19. Austin Peters #66-Kingsport, TN; 20. Sam Hurd #44-Kingsport, TN; 21. Danny Casteel #41-Johnson City, TN

Modified Street (30 laps)

1. Royce Peters #42; 2. Paul Shull #48; 3. Jared Broadbent #74; 4. Rusty Clendenin #40; 5. Dennis Deese #24; 6. Sam Hurd #11; 7. Bruce Crumbley #33; 8. Duke Bare #52; 9. Alan Rich #03; 10. Chris Tunnell #6; 11. Mark Christian #43; Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Kevin Wolfe #17

Pure 4 (30 laps)

1 Kenny Absher #11; 2. John Ketron #27; 3. Billy Ketron #26; 4. William Hale #47; 5. Craig Phelps #00; 6. Kevin Darnell #4; 7. Chad Jeffers #38; 8. Trey Lane #7; 9. Jimmy Thomas #14; 10. Josh Collins #77; 11. Tim Young #13; 12. David Trent #57; 13. Bobby Dublin #7; 14. Alexcia Ray #99; 15. Robert Smith #1; 16. Bucky Smith #99; 17. Levi Cox #18; 18. Larry Stapleton #15; 19. Paul Stanley #40; 20. Billy Byington #11; 21. Jason Ketron #28; 22. Jason Francis #6; 23. Cody Curtis #18; 24. Richard Quillen #13; 25. Brandon Sutherland #5; Did Not Start: Ben Barker #54

MOD 4 (30 laps)

1. Kevin Canter #3; 2. David Brown #88; 3. Jerry Miller #01; 4. Chris Amburgey #17; 5. Hershell Robinette #9; 6. Jessie Amburgey #7; 7. Billy Duty #1; 8. Ted Glover Jr. #03

PURE STREET (25 laps)

1. Doug Austin #18; 2. Jamie Meadows #11; 3. Jay Swecker #77; 4. Stacey Castle #11; 5. Peter Alley #7; 6. Bobby Talbert #67; 7. Jeremy Draughn #7; 8. Virgil Young #13

Mountain Empire Vintage Racing (25 laps)

1. Clynis Phillips #8; 2. William Jones #8; 3. Dicky Mooney #24; 4. Jeremy Mullins #06; 5. Calvin Crabtree #16; 6. Jackson Austin #11; 7. Wayne Mullins #60; 8. Nick Harrison #6