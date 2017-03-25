McCarty opens title defense with win

McCarty won the pole position for the 60-lap NASCAR Whelen All- American Series Late Model Stock Car feature, but after an invert of four positions, Zeke Shell and Chad Finchum started on the front row.
Five cautions and a spirited end-of-race battle with Kres VanDyke later, McCarty took the checkered flag.
“It feels really good to be back in victory lane,” McCarty said in a release from the racetrack. “I hope this kind of luck continues all year.”
Rounding out the top five were VanDyke, Wayne Hale, Nate Monteith and Chad Finchum.
In the 30-lap Modified Street event, Royce Peters took the checkered flag after the No. 63 of Nick Cole, who held the lead with fewer than 10 laps remaining, began to smoke and leak fluid onto the racetrack, forcing him from the race.
The 30-lap Pure 4 race saw a three-car pileup on the frontstretch before the green flag even stopped waving. John Ketron’s bad start caused the melee and forced an immediate restart.
Billy Byington eventually came home with the victory. Other winners Saturday were Kevin Canter in Mod 4 and Joey Sykes in Pure Street.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Food City 175 Results
Saturday, March 25
Late Model Stock Car (60 laps)
1. #5 Ronnie McCarty
2. #15 Kres VanDyke
3. #19h Wayne Hale
4. #44 Nate Monteith
5. #19 Chad Finchum
6. #50 Zeke Shell
7. #29 Keith Helton
8. #28 Derek Lane
9. #97 Joshua Gobble
10. #26 Joey Trent
11. #55 Mardy Roberts
12. #32 Nik Williams
13. #12 Darin Silver
14. #8 Billy Light
15. #33 Rick Pannell
16. #53 David Strong
17. #76 Jamie Harrison
18. #15b Kyle Barnes
19. #40 Robbie Ferguson
Modified Street (30 laps)
1. #40 Royce Peters
2. #43 Mark Christian
3. #52 Duke Bare
4. #48 Paul Shull
5. #74 Jared Broadbent
6. #11 Sam Hurd
7. #33 Bruce Crumbley
8. #40c Rusty Clendenin
9. #24 Dennis Deese
10. #17 Kevin Wolfe
11. #89 Dustin Dowell
12. #63 Nick Cole
13. #6 Chris Tunnell
14. #2 Keith McMurray
Pure 4 (30 laps)
1. #11 Billy Byington
2. #26 Billy Ketron
3. #11a Kenny Absher
4. #27 John Ketron
5. #54 Ben Barker
6. #28 Jason Ketron
7. #00 Craig Phelps
8. #4 Kevin Darnell
9. #18g. Levi Cox
10. #47 William Hale
11. #38 Chad Jeffers
12. #40 Paul Stanley
13. #7 Scott Palmer
14. #77 Josh Collins
15. #41 Todd Cross
16. #99r Alexcia Ray
17. #15 Larry Stapleton
18. #99 Bucky Smith
19. #13 Tim Young
20. #13q Richard Quillen
21. #Cody Curtis
22. #14 Jimmy Thomas
23. #84 Michael Blair
Mod 4 (30 laps)
1. #3 Kevin Canter
2. #77 Kirby Gobble
3. #01 Jerry Miller
4. #7 Dennis Arnold
5. #1 Billy Duty
6. #2 Lynn Schaeffer
7. #17 Chris Amburgey
8. #9 Hershell Robinette
9. #7 Jessie Amburgey
10. #88 David Brown
Pure Street (25 laps)
1. #23 Joey Sykes
2. #18 Doug Austin
3. #11 Jamie Meadows
4. #17 Brad Ball
5. #11 Stacey Castle
6. #7 Peter Alley
7. #77 Jay Swecker
8. #37 Chad Worley
9. #67 Bobby Talber
10. #0 Travis Stoots
11. #5 Jay Myers
12. #7 Jeremy Draughn