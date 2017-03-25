McCarty opens title defense with win

McCarty won the pole position for the 60-lap NASCAR Whelen All- American Series Late Model Stock Car feature, but after an invert of four positions, Zeke Shell and Chad Finchum started on the front row.

Five cautions and a spirited end-of-race battle with Kres VanDyke later, McCarty took the checkered flag.

“It feels really good to be back in victory lane,” McCarty said in a release from the racetrack. “I hope this kind of luck continues all year.”

Rounding out the top five were VanDyke, Wayne Hale, Nate Monteith and Chad Finchum.

In the 30-lap Modified Street event, Royce Peters took the checkered flag after the No. 63 of Nick Cole, who held the lead with fewer than 10 laps remaining, began to smoke and leak fluid onto the racetrack, forcing him from the race.

The 30-lap Pure 4 race saw a three-car pileup on the frontstretch before the green flag even stopped waving. John Ketron’s bad start caused the melee and forced an immediate restart.

Billy Byington eventually came home with the victory. Other winners Saturday were Kevin Canter in Mod 4 and Joey Sykes in Pure Street.

KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY

Food City 175 Results

Saturday, March 25

Late Model Stock Car (60 laps)

1. #5 Ronnie McCarty

2. #15 Kres VanDyke

3. #19h Wayne Hale

4. #44 Nate Monteith

5. #19 Chad Finchum

6. #50 Zeke Shell

7. #29 Keith Helton

8. #28 Derek Lane

9. #97 Joshua Gobble

10. #26 Joey Trent

11. #55 Mardy Roberts

12. #32 Nik Williams

13. #12 Darin Silver

14. #8 Billy Light

15. #33 Rick Pannell

16. #53 David Strong

17. #76 Jamie Harrison

18. #15b Kyle Barnes

19. #40 Robbie Ferguson

Modified Street (30 laps)

1. #40 Royce Peters

2. #43 Mark Christian

3. #52 Duke Bare

4. #48 Paul Shull

5. #74 Jared Broadbent

6. #11 Sam Hurd

7. #33 Bruce Crumbley

8. #40c Rusty Clendenin

9. #24 Dennis Deese

10. #17 Kevin Wolfe

11. #89 Dustin Dowell

12. #63 Nick Cole

13. #6 Chris Tunnell

14. #2 Keith McMurray

Pure 4 (30 laps)

1. #11 Billy Byington

2. #26 Billy Ketron

3. #11a Kenny Absher

4. #27 John Ketron

5. #54 Ben Barker

6. #28 Jason Ketron

7. #00 Craig Phelps

8. #4 Kevin Darnell

9. #18g. Levi Cox

10. #47 William Hale

11. #38 Chad Jeffers

12. #40 Paul Stanley

13. #7 Scott Palmer

14. #77 Josh Collins

15. #41 Todd Cross

16. #99r Alexcia Ray

17. #15 Larry Stapleton

18. #99 Bucky Smith

19. #13 Tim Young

20. #13q Richard Quillen

21. #Cody Curtis

22. #14 Jimmy Thomas

23. #84 Michael Blair

Mod 4 (30 laps)

1. #3 Kevin Canter

2. #77 Kirby Gobble

3. #01 Jerry Miller

4. #7 Dennis Arnold

5. #1 Billy Duty

6. #2 Lynn Schaeffer

7. #17 Chris Amburgey

8. #9 Hershell Robinette

9. #7 Jessie Amburgey

10. #88 David Brown

Pure Street (25 laps)

1. #23 Joey Sykes

2. #18 Doug Austin

3. #11 Jamie Meadows

4. #17 Brad Ball

5. #11 Stacey Castle

6. #7 Peter Alley

7. #77 Jay Swecker

8. #37 Chad Worley

9. #67 Bobby Talber

10. #0 Travis Stoots

11. #5 Jay Myers

12. #7 Jeremy Draughn