Kingsport Speedway postpones season opener

“No one wants to see the green flag wave more than us”, said Kingsport Speedway general manager Karen Tunnell. “However, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone the first race until next weekend.

“We want the season opener to be fun and exciting, not cold and full of rain, so we’ll try again next week.”

The schedule and events will carry over into next weekend’s race. Grandstands will open at 11 a.m. and racing will begin at 2 p.m. on March 25.

The Kingsport Speedway Tailgate Party set for Friday on Clinchfield Street will now be held March 24.