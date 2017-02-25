BMS viewing parties to benefit Speedway Children's Charities

Bristol Motor Speedway invites fans to Daytona 500 watch parties at the three Tri-Cities Buffalo Wild Wings locations. The events, which support Speedway Children’s Charities, begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday and end after the finish of the Daytona 500. The parties are to be held at the Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Kingsport (1721 E. Stone Dr.), Bristol, Va. (240 Falls Blvd.) and Johnson City (2035 Hamilton Place).

“We can’t wait for the 2017 NASCAR season to start and hope you’ll join us on Sunday, Feb. 26 to see and hear the engines come to life while supporting a great cause,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a release.

“The 25th anniversary of the Food City 500 on April 23 is just around the corner,” Caldwell noted, “so meet us at BWW for your chance to win BMS merchandise and tickets to our upcoming events.”

Fans attending the watch parties may participate in Bristol Motor Speedway trivia and games while watching the action of the season-opening race, the first under the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series banner. Attendees also can win prizes including tickets to April’s Food City 500 and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Xfinity Series race.

And if a fan mentions Speedway Children’s Charities, shows a BMS social post on the event or brings in a watch party flier, Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of that order to SCC.