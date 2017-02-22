'In the main show now': Clinch School sophomore moving up to Super Trucks in 2017

ROGERSVILLE — As she enters her first full season of full-sized stock car racing, 15-year-old Clinch School sophomore Hannah Seal says her goal isn’t to become the next Danica Patrick.

Instead she will be the first Hannah Seal.

On April 8 at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamson, S.C. Hannah makes the step up from the 65 horsepower Mini Cup series she competed in the previous two seasons to the 600 horsepower Southeast Super Truck Series.

“We’re in the main show now,” Hannah told the Times-News Wednesday.

Sunday’s Daytona 500 will mark the second anniversary of Hannah’s biggest life changing decision to date.

While watching the Daytona 500 the she decided to become a race car driver. Once her mind was made up, no one was going to stop her.

When Hannah was 12 years old her dad, Steve Seal, bought her 1968 Mustang that they were going to fix up and have ready by the time Hannah was old enough to get her driver’s license.

“She came up here one day and said she wanted to go racing,” Steve told the Times-News Wednesday. “I said Honey I can’t build you a car and a race team too.”

Hannah’s nickname is “The Gambler” — and she next took a pretty big gamble to kick off her racing career.

“My brother had a go-kart,” Hannah said. “A little bitty truck about three feet tall, and I wanted it to go race. So I traded him the title to my car for it. I didn’t even tell him (her dad).”

Fortunately dad was “all-in” on the gamble as well, and they’ve been racing together ever since.

That little truck was compatible for competing in the “Mini Cup” division, which is a class for beginners that competes on short tracks across the Southeast.

The Mini-Cups are also a touring support division for the Southeast Super Truck Series, a regional stepping stone series for NASCAR hopefuls which stops at short tracks in Tennessee, Virginia, and the Carolinas.

Hannah traded for her Mini Cup February of 2015, and by the end of March her little truck was ready to race on the on the Super Truck tour.

In her first year she finished third in the points, earned Rookie of the Year, and finished second several time.

She followed that up last year with a fourth place finish in the point standings, and the series “Sportsmanship” award for 2016.

Although she has yet to take home a winner’s trophy, Hannah has took away other valuable lessons from her first two years of competition.

“I didn’t win a race at all last year, but there’s still victory in every race even if you don’t win because you don’t know who’s watching,” Hannah said. “You don’t know what you’re learning. You can learn all kinds of stuff, and you’re still getting victory out of the race. If you’ve got one person watching you — I got victory out of that, even though I didn’t win any races.”

That one person was Super Truck race team owner Mike Green. What Hannah did win last year was a promotion.

“I got a text on Facebook from a guy who told me to call him as soon as possible,” Hannah said. “It was Mike Green from Mike Green Motorsports. He said that he wanted me to be his driver.”

Hannah will be part of Mike Green’s a five truck team in the Southeast Super Truck Series, which has a 12 race schedule in 2017.

It’s highly competitive racing for serious drivers. The defending champion, Lee Tissot, is well known to local race fans as a regular winner and past track champion at Kingsport Speedway.

Hannah says she is ready for the challenge.

Over the past two years she has learned a lot about the sport, such as the importance of working on her own truck.

When the new super truck arrived at her home in far norther Hawkins County, she helped her brothers stripped it, painted it, and put it back together because Hannah wanted to know where every part goes and what it does.

She is also learning the business side of racing.

Steve has made it clear to Hannah, they’re not rich, so she’s going to have to earn sponsorship to pay for her driving career.

Last year’s sponsor, Local Heating and Cooling from Rogersville, will be on the new truck this year.

But, the cost of competing in the Super Trucks Series is much higher than the Mini Cups and Hannah is looking for additional sponsorship.

Her custom fitted race seat alone will cost $1,000.

Just to get through the pit gate on April 8 at Anderson Motor Speedway they’re looking at spending about $1,000 to buy a minimum of four tires, 10 gallons of race fuel and pit passes.

One fundraising gimmick they’ve launched is fan autograph sponsorship.

Hannah has always been popular with autograph seekers during pre-race ceremonies, and now she’s asking for support from her fans in the form of their autographs.

For a $25 contribution a fan’s signature will be added to a decal which will be placed on the bed cover of her Super Truck prior to the first race.

That way her fans and supporters will be on the truck with her for every lap she turns.

One of the most important things a race car driver needs to learn is to treat the fans right, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be yourself.

“We were in an autograph session one day, and there was a fan who came up to her and told her she’d been watching her and was proud of her,” Steve said “She said, ‘You’re going to be the next Danica Patrick, aren’t you? Hannah said, ‘No, I’m sorry, but I’m going to be the first Hannah Seal.”

Steve added, “I said, you can’t talk to your fans like that, but they really appreciated that. She was just showing who she really is, and not trying to be like somebody else.”

Local fans can see Hannah race locally at Kingsport Speedway on May 6 and Sept. 16; Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Va. on July 29; and Newport Speedway on June 3, July 15, and Sept. 30.

For more information about Hannah’s fan autograph sponsorship program, or to follow her weekly progress, follow her Facebook page which is called “Gambler Racing”.