Elliott edges Earnhardt for second straight Daytona 500 pole

Elliott turned a lap at 192.872 mph to edge Earnhardt’s speed of 196.864. Elliott and Earnhardt gave Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet a 1-2 front row for NASCAR’s biggest race.

The 21-year-old is the son of Hall of Fame driver and two-time Daytona 500 champion Bill Elliott. Chase Elliott became the youngest Daytona 500 pole winner a year ago and proved in the No. 24 starting first last season was no fluke.

Elliott also made it three straight years for the No. 24 on the pole. Jeff Gordon won the pole in 2015 in his final season before he retired and turned over the car to Elliott.

The rest of the field will be set Thursday in two qualifying races.

Earnhardt had the speed to beat in his triumphant return to NASCAR after he missed the second half of last season with a concussion, but Elliott will lead the field to green and try to avoid the disaster that struck him last season. His Daytona 500 run ended in the grass just 19 laps into the race. The front end of his car lifted off the ground, and the rough ride caused enough damage that his car had to be towed to the garage.

Until the wreck, Elliott was the star of Speedweeks. He followed the pole with a win in the second-tier Xfinity Series race.

He’s back out front again and expecting a better finish.

“I hope we can just try to get to the end of the 500 next,” Elliott said. “We’ve obviously got to get through the Duels first. But just making it to the end and having yourself in position, obviously we’d love to have a shot to win this thing. It would be great and I think we have a car that can do it.”

Elliott gave team owner Rick Hendrick his 11th overall pole in the Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row for the fifth time.

“My boss man is happy,” Earnhardt said. “I just talked to him on the phone, and he’s got to be thrilled with having his cars up front.”

Earnhardt’s sensational return from a lengthy layoff should give the sport the feel-good boost it needed headed into next Sunday’s race. Long NASCAR’s most popular driver, Earnhardt missed the final 18 races with nausea, vision and balance issues after at least the fifth concussion of his career following a June wreck.

He was as sharp as ever this weekend in the No. 88 Chevrolet headed into his first race since last July, and he’ll start second in the first NASCAR race under the Monster Energy sponsorship banner. The Daytona 500 also is the first event under the new format that divides the race into segments.