Rain pushes back exhibition Clash at Daytona

The rain began during driver introductions Saturday night for the exhibition race. The Clash is the first event leading into the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.

NASCAR will stage the event Sunday at 11:30 a.m., just a few hours before qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski has the pole for the race comprised primarily of pole-winners from last season. Alex Bowman is subbing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. because Earnhardt felt Bowman earned that right after substitute driving for NASCAR’s most popular driver last season. Earnhardt missed the second half of the year with a concussion.

Earnhardt is instead an analyst for this race for Fox Sports.